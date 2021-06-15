Subscribe
Last Updated June 15, 2021

Best 20 Valet Trays

If you are a man who values organization and convenience, picking up a men’s valet tray can make a world of difference in how you keep track of your EDC. There aren’t too many things as unsophisticated as searching endlessly for your keys, wallet, cash, cigar cutter, and everything else you can’t leave the house without. Luckily for you, there are many great options for pocket dumps that you can buy that will make your life a whole lot easier.

Some are simple trays with a stylish flare and others are more complex matters that have a dedicated slot for each piece of gear you carry. Some even come complete with special features like locking compartments and wireless charging. No matter what style of home you have or how much organization you require, you will find the perfect fit for your life, guaranteed. We have put together our list of the best 20 men’s valet trays available today to help you find that convenience you are missing.

You will soon see that emptying your pockets doesn’t have to be a mundane affair. In fact, getting yourself a slick valet tray can add a sense of class and style to your lifestyle and living space that you probably didn’t even know you were missing.

Top Picks

Budget Choice

MyGift Rustic Wood Catchall

For a great-looking wooden catchall that has a dedicated space for your daily pocket dump as well as a handsome smartphone stand that won’t break the bank, the MyGift Rustic Wood Catchall is a safe bet that’ll look fantastic no matter where you put it.

CHECK PRICE

Premium Choice

CrookhornDavis Italian Valet Tray

If you have an eye for sophistication, the CrookhornDavis valet tray made from exquisite Italian vachetta calfskin leather knows few rivals in terms of quality. This valet tray will hold all of your pocket gear, but it’ll say something about who you are as well.

CHECK PRICE

Editor’s Choice

Houndsbay Dresser Valet Box

In the world of catchalls, there are few quite as well-planned as the Houndsbay Dresser Valet Box. With room enough for your daily carry, as well as anything else you might want to take along with you should the mood strike you, Houndsbay has you covered.

CHECK PRICE

BEST VALET TRAYS

1

Recon Rings Kydex Valet Tray

Editors Rating

The Recon Rings EDC tray is one of the toughest on our list. Made from the same material many guns, knives, holsters, and airline interiors are made from, this kydex tray is rock-solid. This valet tray is a simple, yet sturdy, option to keep all your gear organized.

The two-piece construction makes for a great-looking sturdy tray that will stand up to the weight of anything you put in it. One of our favorite things about this tray, though, is that it is also compact which is a feature that adds to the versatility of this entry. If your EDC requires a rugged home while you are at rest, you won’t go wrong with this one.

Specs

  • Materials Kydex
  • Dimensions 9.62 x 7.87 in
2

Bey Bark Valet Tray

Editors Rating

The Bey Bark leather valet tray is a great option for nearly every circumstance. The simple leather construction of the exterior is unobtrusive and stylish, and the soft inner lining made from pig-skin leather provides the perfect secure home for your valuables.

This valet tray comes with two entry points for charging cables so you can always make sure that your batteries are topped off when it’s time to go. The snapping corners also mean that you can undo the corners to create a completely flat surface if that is something you need.

Specs

  • Material Leather 
  • Dimensions 10 x 7.75 x 1.75 in.
3

Saddleback Leather Co. Valet Tray

Editors Rating

If you are looking for the best valet tray for hiding your cash and housing all your EDC gear in one great-looking package, this entry from Saddleback Leather Co. might be exactly what you want. The removable leather bottom layer fits around the sides snugly so as to conceal the fact that there is room underneath cash and other items of importance. 

Constructed with first-class materials, this valet tray is tough and is guaranteed to last a lifetime. A couple lifetimes, in fact. Saddleback Leather Co. stands behind the workmanship and materials used in this tray’s construction with a 100-year warranty.

Specs

  • Material Pigskin leather 
  • Dimensions 8 x 3 x 10 in
4

HappyDavid Bedside Storage

Editors Rating

Another great men’s valet tray for our list is the HappyDavid Bedside Storage Tray. Form and function come together for this valet tray to create a viable low-cost alternative to some of the pricier options on our list with similar style.

At 7×7 inches, this tray is certainly large enough to hold everything that you carry in your pockets, and then some. The simple leather design with snapping corners is also well-suited to a variety of settings making this a good option for both the home and the office.

Should you choose to transport this valet tray between work and home, the convenient metal corner snaps mean you can flatten the tray out and throw it in your bag.

Specs

  • Material Leather
  • Dimensions 7 x 7 x 2 in.
5

MyGift Rustic Catchall Valet Tray

Editors Rating

Coming in at number five, we have the MyGift wooden desk organizer. More than just a spacious catchall for your EDC, this valet tray is also a phone charging docking station suitable for virtually every type of smartphone. To top it off, the rustic wooden finish provides the perfect complement to almost any surface type. 

When a men’s valet tray that has both looks and functionality is what you are after, the rustic wooden smartphone stand with a discreet charging cable passthrough is a great option.

Specs

  • Material Wood
  • Dimensions 2.4 x 11 x 6 in.
6

Ms.Box Catchall

Editors Rating

The Ms.Box Leather catchall comes in a beautiful Brown or black PU leather. The style is minimalistic, yet elegant, and it would look good sitting just about anywhere in your house.

Unlike your usual men’s letter valet tray, this option from Ms.Box is made from a material that won’t get damaged if water get spilled on it. The water resistance offered by this product, combined with the sturdy fit and finish, makes this option more versatile than your average valet tray.

Use it to catch all of your EDC gear when you come into the house or office, or put it on the sofa next to you with a few drinks to keep you hydrated while watching your favorite game.

Specs

  • Material PU Leather
  • Dimensions 10.2 x 8.4 x 1.8 in
7

Maxpedition Gear Tactical Travel Tray

Editors Rating

If you are looking for something similar to a men’s dresser valet tray that you can take to the field with you, Maxpedition Gear has an option you might want to consider.

This travel valet tray is treated for water resistance so you won’t have to worry about moisture soaking up through the base material. We don’t need to tell you that the ability to keep your valuables dry is an important feature in a piece of outdoor gear designed to house electronics and cash.

The denier nylon makes this valet tray both tough and versatile. Every part of its construction is reinforced with composite thread for added peace of mind, and the snaps are virtually failproof.

Specs

  • Material 1000 Denier Nylon 
  • Dimensions 12.5 x 0.2 x 11 in
8

We The People Holsters – EDC Dump Tray

Editors Rating

If you are looking for a convenient and secure place for a pocket dump, number eight on the list might be the perfect choice for you.

This dump tray from We The People Holsters Is made from kydex which is virtually indestructible. Whether you need a pocket dump tray for the garage, your home, or the office, this EDC dump tray has got you covered.

Feature-wise, this option is pretty simple. The corner section is designated for some of your smaller items and the rest of the space is perfectly suited to hold just about anything you might carry with you, including your sidearm.

Specs

  • Material Kydex
  • Dimensions 13.25 x 11.25 x 1 in.
9

Glenor Co. Valet Tray and Organizer

Editors Rating

When you need something more than a simple pocket dump tray, this option from Glenor Co. provides a lot more than most of the other options on our list.

The design team behind this product had elegance in mind, to be sure. The beautiful, dark PU leather has a subtle texture and pattern for a touch of class. There is even a lid, complete with an attractive metallic handle, provided to seal off the appearance of odds and ends.

The inside is where you’ll really notice the difference this pocket dump organizer provides. There are sections of varying sizes designed to house your smartphone, loose change, cufflinks, sunglasses, and cash. And, for added convenience, there are also a couple of cutouts for charging cables.

Specs

  • Material PU Leather
  • Dimensions 13.4 x 9.6 x 3.2 in
10

CrookhornDavis Calfskin Pocket Dump

Editors Rating

When you are looking for a valet tray leather options abound, but you won’t find many with the same level of quality that Crookhorn Davis brings to the table. As is often the case with high-quality products, the difference here is in the details.

The organically treated calfskin lined with ultra-soft sued comes together to create a pocket dump at a level of quality other manufacturers can only imitate. There is no mistaking that this leather valet tray is the real deal.

Apart from the excellent craftmanship, CrookhornDavis has also decided to give something back to their community each time one of their valet trays are sold. In fact, the company give more than 15% of their profits to charity organizations around the world.

If you have a big heart and a taste for excellence, this calfskin pocket tray might be a perfect fit for you and your lifestyle.

Specs

  • Material Italian Vachetta Calfskin 
  • Dimensions 6.7 x 6.3 x 1.7 in
11

Travel Geek Gear Volume 8

Editors Rating

One of our favorite tactical valet trays has got to be the Volume 8, from Travel Geek Gear. This portable EDC catchall is lightweight, tough, and has functionality beyond the tray compartment itself.

The primary feature that sets this valet tray apart from the crowd is the built-in flocking Velcro hook and loop lining. The Volume 8 will easily hold pretty much anything you throw into it but if you need something with more ‘stick’, this option has you covered.

Another nice feature on offer with this product is the fact that there are many color scheme options, so you can get one that’ll look great no matter where you plan on using it.

Specs

  • Material 500 Cordura
  • Dimensions 7.87 x 7.87 x 1.61 in.
12

Sivel Sharp Valet Tray

Editors Rating

If you are eyeing one of the premium options on our list but are not quite sure that you are ready to go all in price-wise, the Sivel Sharp provides a nice alternative.

Made from an attractive faux leather, this option features high-quality stitching and brass snaps that are sure to last a long time. Sometimes with valet trays leather can actually be a problem due to moister and climate, but you’ll never have to worry about that with this catchall.

The folded corners are another attractive feature with the Sivel Sharp valet tray, as are the multiple color options and embossed logo in the base of the tray.

Specs

  • Material Faux Leather 
  • Dimensions 5.25 x 5.25 x 1.5 in.
13

Tech Swiss EDC Organizer

Editors Rating

The Tech Swiss EDC organizer is the perfect valet tray for men who know how to live in style. On the outside, you get a minimalistic box shape with clean edges, tight corners, and high-contrast stitching on the dark, genuine leather for added aesthetic appeal. On the inside, you get soft, suede lining in the pockets to ensure all of your gear is safe and sound.

What’s more, though, is that there is a small compartment for coins, rings, and other easily-losable items. There’s even a little door to keep things looking tidy. Combine all that with a space for post-it notes, and you have yourself one of our best-looking and most useful entries on the list.

Specs

  • Material Genuine leather
  • Dimensions 10.25 x 10 x 2 in
14

Bey Berk Open Face Valet Tray

Editors Rating

Coming in at number fifteen, we have the classy men’s dresser tray from Bey Berk. This valet tray is perfect for anyone looking for simplicity in a great-looking package. The interior is lined with a soft velour in white that is sure to keep your valuables from getting scratched, while the exterior is an attractive lacquered burl wood.

Anyone looking for pocket dump options with a rustic look would be happy with this valet tray, especially if the high contrast provided by the white interior and black upper trim is a good fit for their home or office.

Specs

  • Material Lacquered Burl Wood
  • Dimensions 9.5 x 6 x 1.5 in
15

Houndsbay Admiral Dresser-top Valet Tray

Editors Rating

For discerning men valet tray options available can be a bit too similar, and the Admiral was developed with them in mind. This valet tray is more than just a pocket dump. It is the perfect organizer for home use.

There is a dedicated drawer with five separate compartments built to hold a small collection of full-size watches, cufflinks, and other pricey items. The top shelf is home to a large, smartphone holder with charging cable cutouts, a pocket dump for keys and coins, plus another lidded compartment for added privacy.

The build quality and materials used are all top-rate and Houndsbay offers an impressive lifetime guarantee which is not often heard of in the valet tray space.

Specs

  • Material PU Leather and Faux Suede
  • Dimensions 13.75 x 10 x 4.4 in.
16

Badger Concealment Valet Tray

Editors Rating

For another simple, yet tough valet tray option, the Badger Concealment pocket dump tray is definitely a winner. Inspired from the firearms industry, this ultra-strong kydex tray is made from the same material some of the world’s best holsters are made of.

In fact, veteran owned Badger Concealment provides gear of all sorts and every piece is handmade with pride right here in the US. You know when you buy this catchall you are getting a product that passed through human hands from start to finish.

The simple design is perfect for a variety of locations, and the multiple color schemes and designs are there to add a few points to the cool factor. Raptor skin, anyone?

Specs

  • Material Kydex
  • Dimensions 10 x 8 x .75 in.
17

Pocket Park

Editors Rating

The Pocket Park tray from Connected Essentials is a perfect minimalist option for those who prefer a more modern aesthetic. The soft-touch material has a matte finish so as not to collect fingerprints and easily blend in to any setting. There is ample size for large wallets, well-populated key rings, a full-size smartphone, and probably a few other things as well.

Although this tray is made from a hard, durable plastic material, the bottom has been dressed in a sensible felt lining to minimize the possibility of damage. Another convenient feature is a cable cutout for charging your phone while you are busy doing more important things.

Specs

  • Material Plastic 
  • Dimensions 8.66 x 8.66 in.
18

Wolf Blake Valet Tray

Editors Rating

What comes to mind when you think of high-quality black pebble leather with super-soft purple suede lining? If nice cars, cigars, and your favorite late-night lounge comes to mind, you’re on the right track. This valet tray from Wolf imbibes the same sense of style and class. Style isn’t the only strong point with this catchall, however.

When it comes to functionality, the Wolf Blake Valet Tray has all the compartments you would likely need. There’s room for your watches, sunglasses, smartphone, cufflinks and change, cigars, and anything else that makes up your gentleman-friendly EDC.

If you are looking for a valet tray that was built to last and one that’ll look as good 20 years from now as the day you bought it, this option from Wolf is worth some attention.

Specs

  • Material Genuine Leather and Suede
  • Dimensions 7.5 x 12.5 x 1.5 in.
19

Paper Anniversary Leather Catchall

Editors Rating

The leather catchall tray from Paper Anniversary is just as meaningful as it is useful. The molded leather is rustic and very attractive, and according to the company behind this valet tray their choice of rawhide represents a strong marriage in that it is tough and resilient but also flexible and beautiful.

One unique feature with this catchall is that you can have it personalized with an engraving of up to 110 words for the large option and up to 60 words for the smaller one. Is there something special that you want you loved one to see and think about each time they put their keys down for the day? This is the only option on our list that adds personalized messages, and we love it.

Specs

  • Material Genuine Leather from Napa Valley
  • Dimensions 7 x 8 in.
20

Royce Leather Travel Valet Tray

Editors Rating

Coming in at number 20 on our list, we have the Royce Leather travel valet tray. Don’t be fooled, though. Just because this is the last on our list doesn’t mean it’s inferior in any way. In fact, for the price, this travel valet tray is very hard to beat.

First off, the soft interior is perfect for valuables like expensive pens, smartphones, sensitive jewelry, etc. You won’t have to worry about anything getting damaged in this tray. One of our favorite things about the tray, however, is that the snaps that hold the corners together, and thus give the tray its box shape, are the same color as the leather. When everything is snapped up all you can see is the beautiful corner folds, a fact that adds to the overall attractiveness of this valet tray.

Specs

  • Material Milano Man-Made Leather
  • Dimensions 7.9 x 7.9 x 0.1 in
Putting it onto the table

Convenience is the name of the game when you are looking for a good valet tray, much like when seeking out a front pocket wallet, or a leather portfolio for work. Whether you are looking for a simple tray style that’ll catch your EDC items as you get home from a long day out, or you need something a bit complex, there is a valet tray that will suit you perfectly.

The range of styles and types available shows how versatile valet trays can be. Some are perfect for next to the front door of your home, while other would do better on your dresser. Some are best on the shooting range to hold your magazines, while still others would be perfect for your desk at work.

Choosing the perfect valet tray comes down to one main thing: how it will be used. Like selecting the best credit card multitool or pocket knife for your particular lifestyle, the where and how are essential questions. Luckily for you, though, you probably already know where you are planning to put your new valet tray.

