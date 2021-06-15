If you are a man who values organization and convenience, picking up a men’s valet tray can make a world of difference in how you keep track of your EDC. There aren’t too many things as unsophisticated as searching endlessly for your keys, wallet, cash, cigar cutter, and everything else you can’t leave the house without. Luckily for you, there are many great options for pocket dumps that you can buy that will make your life a whole lot easier.

Some are simple trays with a stylish flare and others are more complex matters that have a dedicated slot for each piece of gear you carry. Some even come complete with special features like locking compartments and wireless charging. No matter what style of home you have or how much organization you require, you will find the perfect fit for your life, guaranteed. We have put together our list of the best 20 men’s valet trays available today to help you find that convenience you are missing.

You will soon see that emptying your pockets doesn’t have to be a mundane affair. In fact, getting yourself a slick valet tray can add a sense of class and style to your lifestyle and living space that you probably didn’t even know you were missing.

Top Picks