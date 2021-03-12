Best 35 Hunting Knives

BEST HUNTING KNIVES

BUYING GUIDE & FAQ'S

Choosing a Hunting Knife

If all knives were equal you could just go hunting with a butter knife but we all know that this is hardly going to be practical. Hunting knives have different blade lengths and styles, use different materials, and are designed for different purposes. You’ll need to understand and consider all of the following in our buying guide before parting with any cash for a hunting knife.

Knife Steel

The debate on which knife steel for a hunting knife is one that we’re sure will go on as many years as it already has been, which is decades upon decades. There are so many steels out there that are used for the manufacture of knife blades and each of them will have their abilities in terms of edge retention and edge holding. This means that one type might be easier to sharpen while another will stay sharp for longer – It really is something that we’re not going to go into much depth about here.

Keeping it as simple as possible, most hunting knives will be built of decent steel and will do the job. A good way to break it all down is to essentially think of knife steel as a part of one of the two different categories; carbon or stainless.

If you were to opt for a carbon-steeled knife, you’ll have a blade that’s easier to sharpen but will rust quicker. On the other hand, a stainless steel blade will be more difficult to sharpen and while they can and will rust, this will take longer if at all.

Below are the most commonly used steels for the construction of knife blades:

High Carbon

Spring Steel

Tool Steels

CMP Steels

Stainless Steels

Steels

Blade Length

While funny, Crocodile Dundee infamous “Call that a knife? That’s not a knife” saying really does not correlate when it comes to hunting knives. The bigger the blade of a knife does not necessarily mean it will be better. Small and medium-sized blades will, in fact, be better than larger blades for certain tasks and vice versa.

Here is a short breakdown of blade lengths and what tasks they’re suitable for:

Short

Short blades which we consider to be 4-inches or less are really only going to any use when it comes to skinning and butchering game. This doesn’t necessarily mean they’re the best at that purpose but they can certainly come in handy. If you plan on hunting larger game, you might want to get a larger blade as well.

Medium

We class medium-sized blades to be that of between four and six inches in length and these are good all-rounders. Generally, these are not specialists in any particular task but will be a good go-to for everything. Essentially they’re a jack of all trades but a master of none. Whether you want to skin, butcher, or perform tasks around the camp, these will be able to help you.

Long

Long blades are anything over six inches in length and these are generally used for butchering larger game rather than anything else. They can also be useful at skinning but if you’re skinning smaller game, they might be a little too big and not ideal for the task at hand. It can also be easier to cut yourself if you’re trying to skin smaller game.

Blade Style

As well as the blade material and length, you’ll also want to consider the blade style of the hunting knife before purchasing it. Again, this will all depend on the purpose that you’re planning to use the hunting knife for.

Below are some of the more common blade styles that can be found on hunting knives:

Drop Point

Easily the most common blade style that is used on modern hunting knives is that of the drop point blade. These are popular because they’re easy to use, easy to maintain, and are a good all-rounder.

Clip Point

Another popular blade style is that of the clip point which has a very narrow and sharp point that comes after an upward curve that starts about a 1/3rd of the way from the tip.

Harpoon

These look quite similar to drop point blades but with one telling difference. The unsharpened back of the blade is also angled so as to give off a harpoon look. This makes them ideal for piercing tasks.

Skinning/Trailing Point

Trailing point knives are what you’ll want if you’re primarily going to be using them for skinning. They have an unsharpened back that curves upwards and a large curved cutting area on the sharpened side.

Gut Hook

Mainly used for field dressing wild game, the gut hook style blade is probably the most unique of all the blades above. It has a can opener style hook on the back of the blade at the top which is designed so that once inserted into a cut, can be pulled much like a zipper.

Those are just some of the many types of blade styles available but they are the easily the most common and popular. Other styles include leaf blades, straight blades, sheepsfoot blades, spear point blades, talon blades, and tanton blades.

FAQ

Q. Should I choose a hunting knife with a fixed or folding blade?

Well, fixed knives are easily the most popular types of hunting knives and this is basically because they perform better at most tasks due to being more robust and unlikely to break. These will be ideal for most tasks and let’s be honest, they look badass too!

Folding knives give you the benefit of being able to carry them around more safely as they can be kept in the pocket rather than in a sheath. They will still be able to perform many tasks such as skinning and even butchering but it will take more work from your end.

Q. What else should I consider when choosing a hunting knife?

Other than what we’ve already discussed in our buying guide above, the only other things to consider when buying a knife is the cost and the handle materials used. The former is obvious, you’ll go for something that you feel is worth the asking price.

As for the latter, bone, antler, wood, and synthetic are the materials you’ll usually see used for the handles of hunting knives. Your choice here will come down to aesthetics and durability as this is where these materials will differ. Wood is generally the cheapest, bone and antler are the toughest, and synthetic handles will give you a better grip.

Q. How to sharpen a hunting knife?

The actual process behind sharpening a hunting knife is actually quite easy. However, there are a few things you need to think about beforehand. Different blades and blade grinds mean you’ll have to use the right grits, honing angles, whetstones, and sharpeners depending on the hunting knife that you want to sharpen up.

This is why it’s important to read the documentation that comes with your hunting knife or to have a look through the many guides and videos online that you will take you through this process in more depth.

Conclusion

We have to admit that it must be difficult to pick out a favorite from that extensive list but we’re sure that you would have seen a few that you prefer over the others. You’ll also know what you’re going to need your knife for, so you’re going to be able to whittle your list down to those that are suitable for what you need.

Right then, so there is nothing more to do except our lame attempt to keep you on our website by luring you into some other cool hunting stuff! Well, here it is, if knives are not enough for you on your outdoor activities, why not check out the best 15 hatchets and axes for camping that we've listed?