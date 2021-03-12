Best 35 Hunting Knives

Think you have what it takes to survive out in the wild? Can you drink pee by the gallon in true Bear Grylls style? Well, your survivalist tough guy image is not going to be complete until you get your hands on a dangerous looking (well, actually they are pretty dangerous and not just in looks) hunting knife.
Whether you need a hunting knife to hunt (amazingly enough), skin, and cook your game, to use for crafting, or to reenact that knife-in-mouth Rambo diving scene, you’re not going to find any better than what we’ve already found for you. We have found the meanest, sharpest, and most useful hunting knives on the market right now and provided you with our list of the best 35.
Now, we’re not knife crazy or anything but hunting knives are actually meant to serve a purpose much like some of the other types of knives we’ve reviewed. A hunting knife is for hunting, skinning, and survival purposes, so if you were looking for knives more suited to other purposes, we suggest taking a look at our reviews for the best 14 bowie knives and best 9 karambit knives.
We haven’t done butter knives yet but should we get enough requests, we’d certainly put the work in to see which provides the most even of spreads. Until then, sit back, relax, and take a look through our extensive list of the best hunting knives that money can buy.
Gerber is probably one of the very best knifemakers in the worlds so it’s little wonder that they’d be up for one of our picks. Their StrongArm has beaten out quite some competition to claim best-fixed blade knife.
Another tight call but just edging in front it has to be this excellent quality folding knife from Kershaw. Great value, attractive design, and a blade that looks strong, durable, and more importantly, sharp as hell.
For all-around quality and performance, we just had to go for this exquisitely made knife from Bucks Knives. No matter what your hunting needs, you’re not going to be able to handle them better without this blade.
Could we have started our list anything more lethal looking? This knife looks like it could have come out of any action movie and could take the head off a T-Rex! Sporting a tanto style steel blade, this knife performs equally as well as a survival/combat knife as it does a hunter knife which makes it extremely versatile.
The stainless steel blade measures 5.5” which makes it suitable for a wide range of tasks and with an accompanying nylon sheath, carrying it around can be done safely and efficiently. As for the handle, this is contoured to fit your fingers so that even in the wet, you’re not going to lose your grip.
Gerber is one of the best known and most reputable names when it comes to hunting knives so who are we to not include at least a few of them on our list? Stylish in design but just as impressive when performing all kinds of hunting tasks, this is certainly a great allrounder to have on you when you’re out in the wilderness.
Constructed of High Carbon stainless steel, the fine edge blade measures just under 5-inches long and has been given a ceramic blade coating. We found the handle to be particularly attractive and this has a diamond texture grip that is both comfortable and durable.
Combine all of that with the functional sheaf and belt that is shipped with this knife and you have everything that you need for your hunting trip. Well, apart from your other hunting gear that is!
Versatility is the name of the game with the SOG Fixed Blade as they themselves say that it can be any kind of knife that you want it to be whether that’s tactical, hunting, military, or steak knife. This thing just oozes quality due to its stainless steel construction, its black titanium nitride-coated blade, and a handle that has been designed impressively to give you the best possible grip.
In terms of hunting, with a blade approaching 5”, you’re getting a fixed blade that should have no trouble performing most skinning or butchering tasks once you’ve got your prey. Just be sure to keep it sheafed in the attractive and durable sheaf that comes with it.
Everybody knows that Victorinox Swiss Army is known for its excellent pen knives but don’t expect to be able to pull out a toothpick or pair of scissors out of this one. There is just a single small drop point blade that can be pulled out one-handed but that blade is of the quality that you’d expect.
Made from a high carbon stainless steel, this blade will be ideal for skinning smaller game or just as a general purpose knife while out hunting. Lightweight but incredibly sturdy, this knife is also available in three different colors. Carrying it can be done via the included attractive sheath or you could just pop it into any pocket on your body.
Why take one blade into the shower when you can take…six? That’s right, the Outdoor Edge RazorLite Folding Pocket Knife gives you six blades for the same price that many give you just for the one. Now, these blades are not all on the knife, they are there as replacements. The default blade is a 3.5” stainless steel drop point but you’re also given five gut hook blades as well.
If that’s not enough you can purchase additional blades from Outdoor Edge which can be easily swapped out on your knife. Those blades are all of high quality and the handle with its non-slip grip and pocket clip is also something to admire.
Another fantastic looking folding knife is this little masterpiece by KATSU. Here you get an oriental take on what the best folding knife should look like and we have to say that it functions just as good as it looks. It has a small but effective 3.9” steel blade, a titanium and carbon fiber handle, and comes packed with a leather sheath and pocket clip.
The above ensures that you can carry it around safely and securely and the frame lock implemented will also ensure that it will stay open safely as well. An additional feature that will appeal is the ability to open and close the knife with one hand so that both can be done quickly and efficiently.
So, we’ve had knives from Switzerland, Japan, and the USA thus far but we bet you didn’t expect to see one from Sweden? Well actually, Morakniv has been manufacturing high-quality knives for more than 100 years now and this fixed blade hunting knife is a good example of what they’re about.
Made from a 12C27 stainless steel, this fine edge knife is razor sharp and perfect for all kinds of tasks when outdoors. What we particularly liked other than how well made this knife is, is the fact that it comes with a multi-mount system that enables you vehicles, walls, backpacks, or to your body.
CRKT is another popular manufacturer of hunting & survival knives and having tried them out for ourselves, we can see why. Instantly it’s noticeable that they take pride int heir workmanship and the design is one that we found to be quite unique. It has a black stonewashed clip point blade made of steel, and eye-catching rubber over-mold handle.
This knife is medium sized, so this means that it can be used as a good foil for most tasks other than for skinning larger prey. It could still do that but you’d find it easier work with a larger blade. A limited lifetime warranty and a stylish leather sheaf are the other factors that might convince you to buy.
Whether you’re a recreational or professional hunter, you’re going to want a knife that you can rely on. Well, the ESEE Knives 5P Fixed Blade Knife is certainly that! Constructed of a high carbon 1095 steel that’s been given a textured powder coat finish, you’re first blown away by how stylish it looks.
However, its when you start to use it that you know you’ve made the right purchase. This thing has a thick and sharp drop point fine edge blade that is razor sharp straight out of the box. It’s will provide you with the ability to handle most hunting tasks, carving tasks, and all kinds of general tasks and when it does eventually need sharpening, this is done easier than most other knives.
Now we all know that you can’t go wrong with a Smith & Wesson when it comes to firearms but not all of you will know that they make some pretty tasty knives as well. Their SWMP4LBS Clip Point Folding Knife is one of those and one that we feel is one of their better ones.
The blade is the most important part of any knife and this one is made of 4034 high carbon, is clip point in style, and is a fine edge with a partially serrated blade at the base. This allows it to perform a multitude of functions and is therefore ideal as either a survival or hunting knife.
The biggest selling point, however, is that it makes use of M.A.G.I.Cm knows not actual magic but multi-purpose assisted generational innovative cutlery. A mouthful we know but that’s the technology that allows the blade to open at the push of a button.
One of our favorites in terms of value for money is definitely this CIMA High Hardness Fixed Blade Hunting Knife. For a small blade, it has been beautifully designed, is made of good steel, and it has micarta textured handle which is both comfortable and full of grip.
This will do you well for small tasks and is a great little knife to have on you whether that’s inside its sheath or in your pocket. That ABS sheath also comes a handy belt clip and lock. Lightweight but very durable, for the listed price, you’re getting yourself some real quality with this hunting knife.
Size doesn’t count for everything apparently, well that’s what some colleagues at the office here are told by their partners that is. Well, when it comes to the Schrade SCHF57 Fixed Blade Drop Point Knife, that really does seem to be the case. This might be a little knife with a little blade but you’d be surprised at just how great this thing is.
Ideal as an EDC but useful even as a knife for hunting, this knife has a high-quality build, is lightweight and multifunctional, and will not cost you the earth. In fact, its price point is one its best aspects as you’re getting great bang for the buck with this little beauty. The thermoplastic belt sheath is well made too although we found it a little uncomfortable.
Another knife that is equally good as an everyday carry or for a companion on hunting, hiking, or fishing trips is the Kershaw Clash Black 1605CKTST Pocket Knife. Featuring a drop point blade style with a fine edge/serrated edge combo, there’s not much that this little thing cannot help you with.
What we particularly like is the obvious pride that has gone into the manufacture of this knife. Its comprised of high-quality stainless steel for the blade and glass filled nylon for the handle with the latter fitting comfortably in your hand. Furthermore, this has SpeedSafe assisted opening, a secure locking mechanism, and has a reversible pocket clip.
If you’re looking for something of good quality that is not priced above its station, then the Morakniv Robust Craftline could be the knife you’ve been looking for. They’ve certainly given it the right name in Robust as with a thick carbon steel drop point blade, you’re going to struggle to break it no matter what you’re using it for.
As well as a sturdy blade, you’re going to enjoy a handle that is a comfortable fit for most sized hands, and a sheath that includes a quick-connect feature that allows you to connect a second sheathed knife.
Big, bold and strong is the first impressions you’ll get from the Elk Ridge ER-052 Hunting Knife but its when you discover how much it costs that you’ll realize what a good deal you’re getting. This mid-sized knife has all of the attributes that you’d want from a hunting knife at a price that can be as much as ten times lower than other models.
This knife really is beautifully crafted as well, particularly the full tang handle that has a pakkawood finish. The blade is also made of easy-to-clean stainless steel and is as durable as it is versatile with the tasks that it can handle.
Gerber is back with yet another entry on our list and why wouldn’t they be as one of the leading brands of all types of hunting knives, tactical knives and survival knives? Once you clap eyes on it for the first time you’ll notice its unique skeletal handle design which we feel you’ll either love or hate. We actually quite liked it but we can understand those that prefer a conventional handle.
That handle certainly doesn’t lack grip however due to a diamond textured rubber and you just have to love the minimalistic sheath that can be concealed or carried openly. As for the blade itself, it might be small but you just know the quality that you’re going to get from a name like Gerber.
Whiles it great to have a medium-sized to large knife by your side when out hunting, sometimes we forget just how handy and versatile a little blade like the Ganzo Firebird F7601 Folding Knife can be. Easily carried and concealed, this well-designed and attractive folding knife can save the day in certain situations.
Affordably priced, this knife has a strong G-lock mechanism that keeps the blade locked safely away. Carrying it is done easily due to its small and lightweight nature and can either be put deep into your pockets or hung over a belt using its belt clip. Now, you’re not going to be skinning any dear with this quickly but as an EDC and light duty tasks, it’s more than able.
On the hunt for something that’s great at piercing and butchering? Then we think we have what you might need with the Bubba Blade 7-Inch Hunting Knife. This will allow you to make the most precise cuts in as safe a manner as possible. The latter is down to a sturdy non-slip handle with a trigger grip, safety guards, and a blade with an extra sharp tip.
A tough but thin clip point blade is where you’re going to get the real performance and it’s made of a strong 8Cr13MoV stainless steel, you’ll not have to worry about it breaking. It has beveled edge on the main side of the blade and a partially serrated edge on the top that will give you the ability to saw through those tough to cut places.
Capable of numerous hunting tasks out in the wilderness, the Benchmade Hidden Canyon Hunter is another of our personal favorites on this list. Small in stature but powerful in hand, this little hunting knife will be there to give you a helping hand whenever needed.
Ideal for hunting, fishing, camping, or just to have on you just in case, you’re not to go wrong with this quality little number. Its made from CPM-S30V stainless steel which is renowned for its robustness and we found ourselves very impressed with the sharpness of the blade right out of the box.
One disappointment is the sheath which while nice in design, it lacks any kind of clip for the belt or pocket.
We know what you’re thinking, enough of the small to medium sized blades, bring us some larger knives! Fine, if that’s what you want, then how about this impressive length of steel from MTech? The MT-086 has a 7-inch black stainless steel straight edge clip point blade and an ABS handle that delivers excellent grip even in the wettest of conditions.
This will be able to handle medium to large skinning and butchering tasks as well as any other smaller task on your hunting trip. Furthermore, being made in the USA by a trusted and reputable American company means that you can rely on the homegrown quality of the build. All in all, this is a knife that we know you’ll love, especially at its current price point.
While it’s great to buy the many ready-made hunting knives on the market that are good to go straight out of the box, we know that some of you love nothing more than building your own custom knives. Well, if you fall into that category and are looking for a high-quality blank hunting blade, this one is going to be right up your street.
Made from 440C steel which is widely regarded as the most popular knife steel used today, you’ll be getting a blade that holds its edge extremely well, is not too difficult to sharpen, and offers a good level of corrosion resistance. All you’ll need now is the handle of your choosing, a bit of spare time, and you’ll be able to impress your hunt buddies with a knife that’s not available to buy anywhere else.
We know that you’ll agree but don’t American made knives just feel and last so much better than those from anywhere else? Sure, there’s some great foreign brands but if you wanted a guarantee of reliability and quality, its from American brands such as Rangers Knives that you’re going to find it.
This particular knife is far from being the best hunting knife in the world but it’s certainly up there. It has a delightfully attractive and durable carbon alloy steel grip point blade, a gorgeous micarta finished handle, and comes with a nylon sheath that can hold it when you’re not using it.
The competition has been fierce, almost as fierce as many of these hunting lives look but our Editor’s Pick is this one from Buck Knives. We chose this basically because it scores consistently highly in practically every area.
Its constructed of 420HC steel which is known for having excellent edge resistance, durability, and corrosion resistance. That blade is also a good length which means it can complete a multitude of tasks whether piercing, skinning, or detailed work. It also looks fantastic having been given a traditional American design.
As for the handle, this is well-sized, offers plenty of protection, is comfortable, offers supreme grip, and is anti-slip as well. Just to top everything off, its made by a leading American brand that is so confident in their product that they offer a lifetime warranty.
Reviews we’ve read and through our own experience suggest that this is one of the sharpest knives straight out of the box and even sharper after an initial sharpening. It works great no matter the task so whether you want something that performs well at skinning, quartering, field dressing, or even butchering, the Helle Gaupe will not let you down.
We really like the design and grip of the handle. The curly birch finish alone makes it a knife to own in our opinion as it really gives it somewhat of a unique look. A genuine leather sheath is also included with this product and while it’s quite simple in design, it certainly does the job.
One of the largest knives we have reviewed so far, this 10-inch fixed blade hunting knife from Mossy Oak is one lethal looking blade. With a razor sharp clip point 440C stainless steel blade, this knife is going to the perfect companion no matter purpose you plan to use it for when hunting.
The handle has been given a traditional full tang design and this alongside its superior non-slip rubber grip means that you’re always going to be able to perform the most accurate of cuts.We have to say that we also love the black anodize coloring given to this knife as well as the stylish sheath. Another nice touch is that they’ve also thrown in a sharpener and fire starter to really add to the value.
Another knife that’s on the larger size on this list of our recommendations is that of the Ontario Spec Plus Marine Raider Bowie. Now size is only important depending on the task at hand but generally, a blade this big is going to be able to handle pretty much anything that you can throw at it.
That blade has a clip point style, is full tang, and is constructed of a very popular 1095 carbon steel. Combined, that means that this blade is tough, sharp, easy to sharpen, and will have a decent amount of resistance against corrosion.
As for the other benefits that you can expect from this hunting knife is Cordura sheath which looks and feels durable, a Kraton handle that provides good levels of grip, and a lifetime warranty from the manufacturer which should give you some peace of mind.
When it comes to portability and concealability, there are not many knives that can compete with the Boker Plus )1BO035 Folding Knife. This knife weighs just 2.5oz and is just 3.25 inches when folded away. This means that it can be hidden away in your pocket, or clipped to your belt using its clip when you want to carry it.
The blade on this folding knife is where it really starts to differ, however. It ‘s ceramic instead of steel and this brings its own sets of benefits over the latter. It is lighter, has good edge retention, offers good resistance to corrosion, and is non-magnetic. We do still prefer steel blades but we were quite impressed at how sharp and effective this blade actually was.
Designed with skinning in mind, the Case Medium Hunter Knife is one that we’d have no problems recommending at all if that’s what you wanted your knife for. It’s made from surgical stainless steel which requires little to no maintenance, it has a very attractive designed topped off by a polished leather handle, and is priced very competitively.
We found the handle to be a little small for us but not majorly but apart from that, everything about this knife is spot on. Even the leather sheath is of better quality than those given with more expensive knives. This is certainly worthy of a place on a list of the best hunting and survival knives and we recommend that you check it out.
The first thing that struck us about the Puma SGB Bighorn Hunting Knife was just how fantastic it looks. Really, this is without a doubt one of the best looking fixed blade huntings knives on our list. A lot of that is down to the micarta finish on the handle but the design of the blade and handle also contribute a lot in that regard.
The performance and quality of the blade are also quite impressive as this knife will be suitable for pulling off numerous tasks such as skinning and butchering although we’d suggest a larger knife for either if the game is of a large size itself. A nylon sheath is also shipped with this knife and that will allow you to carry it safely.
The Buck Knives Famous 110 Folding Hunter Knife has been around for more than 50-years but it’s still going strong as one of the leading brands best sellers. This is a classic in its own right but how does it hold up against some of its modern competitors? Very well actually as it has superb build quality, and is strong, sharp, and durable.
It’s also safe to use due to a safe and secure lock back mechanism and while it requires a bit of work and a strong fingernail to open, once it is, it will not close until you want it to. Shipped with an attractive leather sheath and the promise of a lifetime warranty, this is a folding hunting knife that has stood the test of time and will likely stand yours as well.
When Bear Grylls isn’t drinking his own urine, eating bugs, and jumping out of airplanes, he often finds himself with the need for a good quality hunting knife. Well, through partnering up with Gerber he has ensured that he’ll always have one and we have to say it’s one of the best fixed-blade hunting knives around.
The drop point blade is made from carbon stainless steel, is just under 5-inches long, and will be a great companion for a number of tasks whether, cutting, piercing, skinning, or sharpening pencils. As for the handle, this is made from rubber and is ergonomically textured so that it fits your hands perfectly.
Additional features include a mildew resistant sheath that has both a diamond knife sharpener and fire starter integrated while the knife has an emergency whistle hanging from the base. All in all, a great hunting knife at a great value.
Two knives are always going to be better than one so what about this two-piece set from Mossy Oak? This is a brand that has been bringing us top quality hunting knives for more than 30-years and in terms of value for money, you’re not going to get a much better deal than what they’re offering here.
One blade is four inches while the other is six inches and between the two clip point blades, you’ll be more than able to perform a multitude of hunting and survival tasks when out in the wilderness. They are made from a strong and durable stainless steel with each coming with an impact nylon sheath that will increase safety and portability.
If money is no object or you’re some kind of collector of the very best fixed blade hunting knives, then this desirable, strong, aesthetically beautiful MAGNUM-26 from Muela is going to be enough for you to moisten your pants. Not only does it look fantastic due to its Crown Deer horn handle and long blade but it’s actually a lot more than just looks.
The blade itself is 10-inches in length and is made from a strong and thick stainless steel. You’re also treated to a handcrafted sheath which matches the quality of the knife itself. All in all, this is what we’d class as a premium hunting knife rather than one you’d want to actually use too much. Did we also mention that this knife is so cool that it’s been featured in numerous movies?
How about this for something a little unique and innovative? This Outdoor Edge is essentially two blades in one using a rotating mechanism. On one side you have a 3.6” skinning blade and on the other a 3.2” gutting blade. Both are made from a good quality AUS8 stainless steel and they are supported and encased (when not in use) by a rubberized non-slip TRP handle.
While this may seem a little gimmicky, we were actually very impressed with both blades and the quality of construction. Reading reviews it would seem that many do in fact share the same opinion as us. Throw in a decent sheath with a belt attachment and you’re getting a good two for one deal here.
Of course, while it can be fun to be a bit of a collector and to try out different brands for our knife collection, sometimes it can be easier to just go and buy a high-quality set from a reputable manufacturer. There are plenty of these sets available but we just had to go for the Mossy Oak Hunting Field Dressing kit.
Why? Because it has everything that a hunter will ever need out in the wilderness. This set has a boning knife, gut hook skinner, caping knife, wood & bone saw, brisket spreader, and a sharpener all in one place. All of the above are constructed of 3CR13 steel and are kept in a sturdy and durable carry case.
You’re literally not going to need anything else on your next hunting trip – not in terms of knives that is.
If all knives were equal you could just go hunting with a butter knife but we all know that this is hardly going to be practical. Hunting knives have different blade lengths and styles, use different materials, and are designed for different purposes. You’ll need to understand and consider all of the following in our buying guide before parting with any cash for a hunting knife.
Knife Steel
The debate on which knife steel for a hunting knife is one that we’re sure will go on as many years as it already has been, which is decades upon decades. There are so many steels out there that are used for the manufacture of knife blades and each of them will have their abilities in terms of edge retention and edge holding. This means that one type might be easier to sharpen while another will stay sharp for longer – It really is something that we’re not going to go into much depth about here.
Keeping it as simple as possible, most hunting knives will be built of decent steel and will do the job. A good way to break it all down is to essentially think of knife steel as a part of one of the two different categories; carbon or stainless.
If you were to opt for a carbon-steeled knife, you’ll have a blade that’s easier to sharpen but will rust quicker. On the other hand, a stainless steel blade will be more difficult to sharpen and while they can and will rust, this will take longer if at all.
Below are the most commonly used steels for the construction of knife blades:
High Carbon
Spring Steel
Tool Steels
CMP Steels
Stainless Steels
Steels
Blade Length
While funny, Crocodile Dundee infamous “Call that a knife? That’s not a knife” saying really does not correlate when it comes to hunting knives. The bigger the blade of a knife does not necessarily mean it will be better. Small and medium-sized blades will, in fact, be better than larger blades for certain tasks and vice versa.
Here is a short breakdown of blade lengths and what tasks they’re suitable for:
Short
Short blades which we consider to be 4-inches or less are really only going to any use when it comes to skinning and butchering game. This doesn’t necessarily mean they’re the best at that purpose but they can certainly come in handy. If you plan on hunting larger game, you might want to get a larger blade as well.
Medium
We class medium-sized blades to be that of between four and six inches in length and these are good all-rounders. Generally, these are not specialists in any particular task but will be a good go-to for everything. Essentially they’re a jack of all trades but a master of none. Whether you want to skin, butcher, or perform tasks around the camp, these will be able to help you.
Long
Long blades are anything over six inches in length and these are generally used for butchering larger game rather than anything else. They can also be useful at skinning but if you’re skinning smaller game, they might be a little too big and not ideal for the task at hand. It can also be easier to cut yourself if you’re trying to skin smaller game.
Blade Style
As well as the blade material and length, you’ll also want to consider the blade style of the hunting knife before purchasing it. Again, this will all depend on the purpose that you’re planning to use the hunting knife for.
Below are some of the more common blade styles that can be found on hunting knives:
Drop Point
Easily the most common blade style that is used on modern hunting knives is that of the drop point blade. These are popular because they’re easy to use, easy to maintain, and are a good all-rounder.
Clip Point
Another popular blade style is that of the clip point which has a very narrow and sharp point that comes after an upward curve that starts about a 1/3rd of the way from the tip.
Harpoon
These look quite similar to drop point blades but with one telling difference. The unsharpened back of the blade is also angled so as to give off a harpoon look. This makes them ideal for piercing tasks.
Skinning/Trailing Point
Trailing point knives are what you’ll want if you’re primarily going to be using them for skinning. They have an unsharpened back that curves upwards and a large curved cutting area on the sharpened side.
Gut Hook
Mainly used for field dressing wild game, the gut hook style blade is probably the most unique of all the blades above. It has a can opener style hook on the back of the blade at the top which is designed so that once inserted into a cut, can be pulled much like a zipper.
Those are just some of the many types of blade styles available but they are the easily the most common and popular. Other styles include leaf blades, straight blades, sheepsfoot blades, spear point blades, talon blades, and tanton blades.
FAQ
Q. Should I choose a hunting knife with a fixed or folding blade?
Well, fixed knives are easily the most popular types of hunting knives and this is basically because they perform better at most tasks due to being more robust and unlikely to break. These will be ideal for most tasks and let’s be honest, they look badass too!
Folding knives give you the benefit of being able to carry them around more safely as they can be kept in the pocket rather than in a sheath. They will still be able to perform many tasks such as skinning and even butchering but it will take more work from your end.
Q. What else should I consider when choosing a hunting knife?
Other than what we’ve already discussed in our buying guide above, the only other things to consider when buying a knife is the cost and the handle materials used. The former is obvious, you’ll go for something that you feel is worth the asking price.
As for the latter, bone, antler, wood, and synthetic are the materials you’ll usually see used for the handles of hunting knives. Your choice here will come down to aesthetics and durability as this is where these materials will differ. Wood is generally the cheapest, bone and antler are the toughest, and synthetic handles will give you a better grip.
Q. How to sharpen a hunting knife?
The actual process behind sharpening a hunting knife is actually quite easy. However, there are a few things you need to think about beforehand. Different blades and blade grinds mean you’ll have to use the right grits, honing angles, whetstones, and sharpeners depending on the hunting knife that you want to sharpen up.
This is why it’s important to read the documentation that comes with your hunting knife or to have a look through the many guides and videos online that you will take you through this process in more depth.
Conclusion
We have to admit that it must be difficult to pick out a favorite from that extensive list but we’re sure that you would have seen a few that you prefer over the others. You’ll also know what you’re going to need your knife for, so you’re going to be able to whittle your list down to those that are suitable for what you need.
Right then, so there is nothing more to do except our lame attempt to keep you on our website by luring you into some other cool hunting stuff! Well, here it is, if knives are not enough for you on your outdoor activities, why not check out the best 15 hatchets and axes for campingthat we’ve listed?