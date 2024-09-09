The exquisitely crafted Cicada from Rike Knife offers lightweight strength and functionality in an artistic design. Its titanium-machined handle stands out with intricately detailed silhouette that pays homage to its namesake.

Inspired by the elegance and grace of the Cicada insect, this pocketknife features a spear point, plain edge blade crafted from Bohler M390. This steel maintains a great edge, boasts excellent sharpness, and better corrosion and wear resistance than S30V. Using a spear point blade makes this knife a great everyday carry tool for various cutting tasks.

It offers both a Flipper Tab opener and a Frame Lock for smooth, swift, and safe blade action every time. To open, press the button and rotate the wheel to extend the blade. The standout in The Cicada are the scales, which not only offer a comfortable grip and control. They also add an element of unique style to your pocketknife collection.

The handle takes design cues from the shape of the Cicada insect, featuring a contoured design with intricate details that resemble the insect’s wings. Seamlessly integrated with the blade, the handle forms a harmonious and ergonomic design that sits comfortably in the hand for effortless control in any situation.

The Cicada merges elegant aesthetic with practical functionality in a compact and lightweight design. It weighs 2.46oz and measures 4.9″ when opened. The blade clocks in at just 1.96″ long and 0.07″ thick. This knife is available in a range of stunning colorways including Bronze, Silver, and Gold with contrasting blue button color. This is a standout flipper that would certainly attract EDC or knife enthusiasts alike not just for its form but also for its function.

