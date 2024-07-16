Charging cables are messy travel essentials, as such, there are cable management accessories that help keep them tidy. But Native Union’s latest release, the Pocket Cable, packs both in one compact EDC disguised as a pocket knife.

It’s a portable USB-C to USB-C charging cable designed to look and work similar to a pocket knife for convenience and practicality. It’s compact and lightweight as the Swiss Army Knife so it goes with you on your daily urban commutes or travels. The cable folds nicely into its hideaway cable management system for tangle-free storage and slips easily into the pocket.

Native Union’s Pocket Cable comes in a keychain design, measuring just 7″ long, so it’s handy to have around and always on the ready. It offers up to 60W of power delivery or high-speed charging and supports data transfer. It can power most modern gadgets these days. These include an iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, and various MacBook and iPad models, as well as Samsung mobile devices.

This is a highly-resistant cable that’s built tough to handle daily use. It is made with 100% recycled PET reinforced braiding, 100% TPU housing, and an ultra-strong aramid fiber core for an unmatched 30,000+ bend lifespan. It features O-Flex strain relief design at the connector joint to absorb 2x more stress than regular strain relief.

Moreover, Native Union’s Pocket Cable is USB-IF CERTIFIED to ensure compatibility with USB-C devices and its chip has an E-marker to regulate power and data transfer speeds. It comes in five colors including Black, Lemon, Oxyfire, Slate Green, and Sand Stone.

Images courtesy of Native Union