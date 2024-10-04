Inspired by 20th century technical and military backpacks, Carl Friedrik’s Traverse Backpack blends style and high-performance functionality. It offers spacious capacity with smart organization that doesn’t compromise on design and quality.

It’s the luxury brand’s biggest backpack to date, offering 27L of storage along with several pockets for compartmentalization. Designed to accommodate up to three days of travel while maintaining a sleek silhouette, making it the ideal choice for modern adventurers who look for both elegance and functionality in their backpack so they can carry it with confidence.

Carl Friedrik’s Traverse Backpack features a large main compartment with a flap top. Items stay secure using a two-stage security closure from a drawstring cord and snap buckle lock. It has four exterior pockets and four interior pockets and a side-opening pocket for a 16″ laptop or for your tech gear. Likewise, it has a zippered water bottle pocket and other quick-access pockets for smaller items.

Meanwhile, the rear back panel has a signature Smart Holder feature that pairs well with the brand’s wheeled luggage. This integrated luggage holder also comes with a concealed pocket to store small valuables.

Carl Friedrik’s Traverse Backpack is constructed for durability and comfort. The padded mesh fabric straps offer maximum comfort on the shoulders and back. Meanwhile, the premium nylon exterior, made from 100% recycled nylon fabric, makes the pack resilient to all climate-related eventualities while maintaining its sleek look. Other details include Vachetta leather detailing, technical nylon canvas lining for strength, and custom nickel-silver-finished hardware for durability.

Images courtesy of Carl Friedrik