Three of Victorinox’s best-selling models, the Onyx Black Signature Lite, Spartan, and Ranger Grip 55, gets a blacked-out makeover. They all went under a “Polispectral process,” to achieve a glossy yet covert appeal.

The blades now have a layer of chromium oxide for a black monochrome sheen. Outside of its black glossy finish, the features in these Victorinox models remain as is. They all cater to multiple uses while being portable and durable. The Spartan Onyx Black has 12 tools including a wire stripper, corkscrew, bottle and can opener, both small and large blade, and a 6mm and 3mm screwdriver. Other handy tools include a sewing awl, reamer, and puncher. It weighs 2.1 ounces and compact at 0.6″ H x 3.6″ L.

The Victorinox Signature Lite Onyx Black comes with a ballpoint pen and an LED light aside from its other functions. It has a small blade, a 2.5mm screwdriver, and a ruler in both centimeters and inches. True to its name, this one only weighs 0.8 ounces and measures 0/5″ H x 2.3″ L.

Meanwhile, the Ranger Grip 55 Onyx Black more or less is similar to the Spartan as it has 12 uses too. It has a reamer, puncher, wood saw. bottle and can opener, large blade, a corkscrew, wire stripper, both 3mm and 5mm screwdriver, and a sewing awl. It weighs 5.9 ounces and compact at 0.9″ H x 5.1″ L.

All Victorinox models can perform small fixes and tackle cutting tasks. The trio, dubbed as the Victorinox “Onyx Collection,” comes in a matching black gift box. They all have a black lanyard designed with a black bead.

Images courtesy of Victorinox