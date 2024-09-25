The Titanium Multifunctional Magnetic Screwdriver Integrated Tool, or TI-MMS from Comandi, is a toolbox in your pocket. At a compact size, it manages to integrate your most-used utility tools for domestic and outdoor use so you can carry it around comfortably.

At its heart is a multi-bit screwdriver that works with any standard 1/4 bits. Its compact frame already comes with four hex bits securely stored in place via powerful magnets. The screwdriver comes in a slanted socket design so it’s easy to replace the head according to your needs. To remove the head from its magnetic hold, simply gently grip it with two fingers and then straighten the fingers to separate.

Moreover, the side of the TI-MMS features hexagonal holes for inserting the screwdriver head. This EDC works like any regular screwdriver. But a unique ratchet mechanism lets you mount the bits on the side for continuous output and easy torque direction changes. The side mount is ideal to use on longer tasks as it offers a more comfortable grip. Adding to the comfort are the anti-skid grooves that helps effectively tighten or remove screws when extra force is needed.

More than a screwdriver, this multi-tool also handles other tasks. It has a multi-functional pry bar perfect for loosening nails or boards, removing lids, and more. Meanwhile, the cutouts on the side serve as a hex wrench featuring slots that can fit 4mm and 6mm nuts for tightening and disassembling.

Moreover, the TI-MMS lets you easily cut open packages and perform minor slicing tasks. It has a foldable scalpel blade that is compatible with 11# surgical blades and has a window breaker. This tool is built to be durable and resist corrosion and rust using a Grade5 titanium construction.

Images courtesy of Comandi