Elevate your everyday carry essentials with Kershaw’s Outcome Rainbow folder. It’s a standout in both performance and aesthetics, with a silhouette that befits its name. It looks like something you’d find at the end of the rainbow with its mesmerizing colorway.

Pocket knives are important tools for indoor and outdoor use. But they normally come in either black, gray, silver, or other utilitarian colors, which can be boring, especially if you want a pop of color in your EDC collection. Well, this here is a statement piece that offers both reliable performance and striking appearance.

Kershaw outfitted the Outcome Rainbow in an all-rainbow silhouette from the handle to the blade. The 2.8-inch drop point blade, crafted from 8Cr13Mov stainless steel, is in a rainbow spectrum PVD finish. It gives off a dazzling array of colors while offering great corrosion resistance and edge retention.

The blade deploys smoothly and effortlessly via a spring-assisted mechanism and locks in place via a framelock. It also has a flipper for easy one-handed operation. Meanwhile, the stainless steel handle is equally impressive as it is comfortable to use with a secure grip. It features the same polished rainbow PVD as the blade.

Kershaw’s Outcome Rainbow is compact and portable at just 3.9″ long when closed and weighs merely 3.4oz. It slips easily into the pocket and doesn’t take up much space. It also comes with a reversible, dip-carry tip-up pocket clip for added portability. When open, it clocks in at 6.7″ long, which is compact enough to bring along on your urban commutes or outdoor adventures.

