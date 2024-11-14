Statistics show riding a motorcycle is inherently more dangerous than driving a car. A lot of factors come into play that place the rider at a higher risk for injury or even death. Hence, wearing protective gear and taking all necessary precautions should improve your odds. Unfortunately, fickle weather can also become a problem, which is why accessories like the BIKERGUARD are beneficial.

Seasoned motorcyclists cannot stress this enough, but a helmet is the most crucial piece of safety equipment available. Thick outerwear with elbow pads and knee pads are also essential in case of a wipeout. Your headgear, on the other hand, not only dissipates impacts but also shields your eyes from debris.

When it rains, the roads become slippery which is dangerous at high speeds. Likewise, moisture can affect visibility through your helmet’s visor. The BIKERGUARD functions as a windshield wiper that you can remotely activate via a wireless controller. It’s IPX-6 waterproof with a rechargeable battery for up to 15 hours of use.

The bundle comes with a mounting system and installation kit to securely attach the BIKERGUARD to the visor. It does not affect the latter’s range of articulation so riders can still lift it up when not in use. A quick snap magnetic charging cable ensures the housing is free from gaps for a robust ingress

To keep the remote within reach, you can wrap the Velcro strap around the handlebar. A push button is also on the BIKERGUARD wiper unit for manual activation. The package includes a storage case with freebies such as an extra wiper blade and an anti-fog visor sticker.

Images courtesy of BIKERGUARD