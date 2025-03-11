Going tiny on your everyday carry utility tool doesn’t necessarily have to equate to low quality. There are mini tools in the market that are surprisingly big on function. Take the Orioners T6 EDC Keyring, for instance, which already impresses with its stylish design. But wait until you realize it holds a host of features in its compact form.

First up is the Damascus steel blade. Normally, this ancient steel is famously used in the blades or handles of pocket knives. But Hongkong based startup Orioners cleverly turned it into a 1.18-inch cutting tool. Despite its minuscule size, it is dangerously sharp. It can puncture soda cans, tear open stubborn packages, slice through paper, and sharpen a stick.

Aside from the undoubtedly tiny yet sharp blade which offers unparalleled durability and versatility, the Orioners’ T6 EDC Keyring also packs relevant tools for everyday small fixes. These include Phillips and flathead screwdrivers, a couple of hex wrenches, a bottle opener, and a carabiner-like keyring for portability.

Adding to its portability is its lightweight construction made from robust and durable CNC-machined Grade 5 titanium. It also comes with a customized magnetic clip and bungee cord for added functionality especially when used outdoors. It offers hands-free carry of your outdoor gear like a water bottle, flashlight, and more.

The Orioners’ T6 EDC Keyring comes in a trapezoidal carabiner design, roughly measures just 2″ x 1″ and is ultra-light at just 7.5 grams. It features an innovative magnetic design for quick attach and release and has interchangeable components for versatile use. Plus, a springless design ensures it will last for a lifetime.

Images courtesy of Orioners