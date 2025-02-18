If you love the sophistication and luxury of rose gold in your everyday carry (we’re talking pocketknives and the like), then The James Brand has an offer you don’t want to miss. TJB’s Rose Gold Collection includes some of their best-selling products such as the Elko and Wells folder, the Burwell and Stilwell pens, and the Holcombe carabiner.

First is The Wells, the brand’s first back flipper offering swift one-handed blade deployment via smooth stainless steel ball bearings with steel washers. This pocketknife features premium MagnaCut blade steel in a Rose Gold finish. The blade securely stays in place during and after use via a button lock positioned safely away from danger.

Another knife included in the Rose Gold Collection is The Elko, a minimalist and sleek folder with a nail nick to deploy the drop-point blade crafted from Sandvik 12c27 stainless steel and coated in Rose Gold. The addition of a pry bar that also functions as a bottle opener, key ring, and screwdriver makes this a versatile everyday carry tool.

There are two stainless steel pens in the collection: The Burwell and The Stilwell. The former is a clicker full-size pen with machined in-dot patterns on the handle for a comfortable and secure grip even in slippery or wet conditions. The latter comes in a three-part gasket system (with a barrel and cap) for a compact carry yet still packs a punch.

Lastly in TJB’s Rose Gold Collection is The Holcombe Carabiner that’s more than just a key holder. It also has a flat-head screwdriver and The James Brand’s semi-famous “All Things” scraper.

Images courtesy of The James Brand