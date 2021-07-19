When the urge to check out some of the most stunning watch designs out there, Urwerk never fails to impress. What it has to offer now is another take on the UR-220. The SL Asimov expands the collection with subtle yet attractive tweaks to help it stand out from others on the roster. According to the watchmaker, this iteration is made to shine when lights go out.

Before we tackle that aspect of the UR-220 SL Asimov let’s talk about specifications. It features a 43.8 mm x 53.6 mm x 14.8 mm carbon CTP case. Urwerk says that it is composed of 81 0.15-mm layers compressed into a lightweight yet robust structure.

Then there’s the titanium in black DLC case back and sapphire crystal. Up next is what makes the UR-220 tick – the Calibre UR-7.20 manual movement and its 48-hour power reserve. Of course, this is the heart of the SL Asimov, but Urwerk’s signature satellite complication.

Previous variants use Super-LumiNova coatings on the power reserve indicators, minute track, and on the satellite hours. For the SL Asimov, Urwerk takes it a step further by molding the latter out of the Grade X1 BL of the lume. This equates to better low-light visibility.

What follows is the retrograde system that quickly flicks back to the start of the minute track. Owners of the Urwerk UR-220 SL Asimov can easily check to see if their timepiece needs maintenance. To do so, just view the oil change service indicator on the caseback. Finally, the timepiece is paired with a Vulcarboné cured rubber strap.

Images courtesy of Urwerk