While Rimowa is famous for its grooved aluminum suitcases it has also ventured outside the box to release products of a different category such as backpacks and duffel bags. This time these everyday carry even more compact. Discreet is the right word to describe the Foldable Gym Bag made to be pocketable yet fully functional.

The luxury brand recently released the Foldable Backpack designed for extra storage during travels. It takes up little space in suitcases and the same can be said for the gym bag. It folds flat and sleek so it seamlessly fits inside the pocket of your jeans.

But the Rimowa Foldable Gym Bag is no ordinary foldable tote. It’s crease-resistant so when unfolded it comes out elegant and stylish. It has none of the visible creases or lines common in foldable bags. It’s also water-resistant to prevent its polyester shell from lapping up sweat and moisture.

Moreover, it’s lightweight to prevent adding bulk and heft to your carry. Similar to the Foldable Backpack which we’ve already covered before, it also folds into its integrated zippered pouch that’s just 1.6″ thick. It offers 35.2L of interior capacity and has stretchy pockets on each end. It weighs just 1.2 pounds and measures 10.2” x 8.5” x 1.6” when folded.

The Rimowa Foldable Gym Bag features an adjustable shoulder strap and two grab handles linked with a patch for comfortable carry. It has palladium hardware and leather trim. Currently, it’s available in black colorway and given it’s a luxury item, then it won’t be as affordable as a standard gym bag.

Images courtesy of Rimowa