Hypercars, supercars, and other exotic vehicles are designed to draw people’s attention. The curves, exhaust notes, materials, and everything else leave a lasting impression. However, if it were up to us, we’d gladly choose something from Rezvani. Among its growing catalog of rugged rides, what stands out right now is the Executive Edition of its 2024 Vengeance SUV.

Before the model became part of its fleet, the Tank was the poster boy of post-apocalyptic performance. Meanwhile, the introduction of the Vengeance means clients now have a larger option. At a glance, the military styling of this beast already endows it with a menacing stance. To put it simply, this is a machine you don’t want to get in the way of.

In combination with the Rezvani’s Military Package, the 2024 Vengeance Executive Edition takes luxury to a whole new level. Keep in mind the upgrades will benefit those in the second row the most. Basically, this configuration requires a chauffeur so owners can fully enjoy all the premium bells and whistles it brings to the table.

To ensure there is adequate wiggle room at the back, the Executive Edition only seats four. In contrast, the standard Vengeance can accommodate up to eight. The entire length of the vehicle behind the front row now holds two power seat recliners with retractable footrests. Heating and ventilation are also integrated for superior comfort.

Additional ambient lighting and a starlight suede headliner exude a relaxing atmosphere. Retractable wooden tables, a built-in bar, and a built-in snack tray keep the munchies at bay. For entertainment, take your pick from an iPad, Apple TV, and a retractable TV. Finally, the 2024 Vengeance Executive Edition includes a retractable driver partition for extra privacy.

Images courtesy of Rezvani