Travelers bound for South Carolina and on the lookout for accommodations with a unique vibe should check out The Nickel Hotel. A quick search online will direct you to 529 King Street in Charleston, where the boutique establishment stands. Surrounded by the city’s classic architecture, it also cohesively blends courtesy of the old-school aesthetics.

Guests can expect southern hospitality along with exceptional service when they book their stay here. Located in the historic Cannonborough neighborhood is a five-story building with “a lush interior courtyard.” Victorian-style decor with a modern twist adorns the exterior and interior spaces of The Nickel Hotel.

Choose between 50 luxurious rooms, each with a distinct charm that makes them memorable. Standard options include the King Room Balcony, King Room, Balcony Loft, and Courtyard Loft. Meanwhile, the suites available are the One Bedroom Balcony, King Flat, and One Bedroom.

For the ultimate opulent experience, choose between the Two Bedroom or Three Bedroom penthouses. According to The Nickel Hotel, all of its accommodations “are serene and thoughtfully appointed, evoking a light-filled Southern home. Some rooms feature private balconies and terraces that overlook our lush courtyard.”

Upon arrival, guests can indulge in complimentary seasonal cocktails. Likewise, those who wish to stay sober should request non-alcoholic beverages instead. If there are any concerns, requests, or questions, get in touch with any of the receptionists.

Available 24/7, The Nickel Hotel ensures its concierge team is always ready to help. Lastly, you have the Rosemary Rose. The official website says it is “inspired by the French Riviera lifestyle, our rooftop cocktail bar and lounge is the best new place in downtown Charleston to congregate and celebrate— no matter the occasion.”

Images courtesy of The Nickel Hotel