As many high-end watchmaking brands stick to traditional designs, collectors are bound to get bored. If you are Swiss horologer URWERK however, standing out is the name of the game. We have been regularly featuring their avant-garde timepieces for some time now, but we’re always eager to see what’s next. The reveal of the new UR-105 TTH shows that they’re still sticking with the formula.

If this is your first time seeing a watch from URWERK then you might be wondering about its crazy timekeeping gimmick. Those familiar with their previous releases knows that they love to show off their sophisticated satellite complication. For the UR-105 TTH, it remains the highlight, but there are other aspects that make it fascinating.

In its default configuration, users can tell the time via a small window right at the bottom. Reading it is straightforward as you just need to look at the wandering hour passing by a minute track. To see more of the complication, slide the latch to pop the cover open. Now you have a better view of the intricate dial in action.

The UR-105 TTH comes in a tantalum case that measures 39.5 mm wide and 53 mm lengthwise. the titanium caseback, on the other hand, appears to have a coat of black DLC. It runs on URWERK’s UR 5.03 self-winding calibre with a 48-hour power reserve.

Instead of your typical exhibition caseback, URWERK you have two turbines that are paired with the rotor. There’s also a winding rate lever to give owners complete control over the timepiece’s movement. The UR-105 TTH comes with a striking Vulcarbon rubber strap with a buckle in black DLC.

Images courtesy of URWERK