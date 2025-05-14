This year marks two decades since Hublot’s Big Bang series debuted. The high-end watchmaker commemorated the milestone appropriately with the 20th Anniversary collection and new colors for the Big Bang Unico lineup. It seems more is in store for us this 2025, with the arrival of two fresh variants of the MP-10 Tourbillon.

These are the All Black (910.CX.0000.RX) and Sapphire (910.JX.0001.RT), and both are equally stunning. We can honestly say that it all boils down to the wearer’s preference, as each design oozes a distinct appeal. If cost is not an issue, we would pick the see-through option.

First thing you’ll notice is the unconventional case shape. It’s safe to say the MP-10 Tourbillon is an avant-garde timekeeping instrument. For lack of a better word, the 54.1 mm x 41.5 mm touts a form factor akin to that of a sleek flask.

The darker of the two is crafted out of microblasted black ceramic, while the other is fashioned from polished sapphire. Don’t let the unique configuration of its dial intimidate you. Hublot labels everything properly. In fact, the arrangement of all relevant components are in a way that’s intuitive enough to understand.

We have the power reserve indicator represented by a colored green/red barrel rated for 48 hours. The main cylinders of the MP-10 Tourbillon dial indicate the hours and minutes, while the seconds wheel is visible at 6 o’clock. In charge of its complications is a HUB9013 Manufacture self-winding movement.

For a matching motif, the MP-10 Tourbillon Sapphire comes with a transparent structured rubber strap. As for the All Black reference, it ships with a black structured rubber strap. Hublot plans to build 30 examples of the former and 50 examples of the latter.

Images courtesy of Hublot