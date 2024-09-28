If you are an avid fan of Porsche’s mechanical craft, there is more to the company than just motoring. Its remarkable popularity eventually led to the creation of a premium lifestyle brand aptly dubbed Porsche Design. Since its founding in 1972, the catalog is now brimming with options ranging from timepieces, footwear, electronics, and eyewear, among others. If you’re always outdoors, check out the P’8973 and P’8974 Absorber sunglasses.

Since sight is one of our most important senses, protection from ultraviolet radiation is crucial. Healthcare professionals regularly remind us to wear protective eyewear or tint car windows. Although sunlight is essential, overexposure can have damaging effects on almost anything. As such, never leave your eyes unprotected on a sunny day.

For these new Absorber SKUs, Porsche Design delivers style, comfort, and a bit of automotive technology. If you prefer a classic aviator silhouette, the P’8974 is the model to choose. For something slightly geometric and contemporary, the P’8973 fits the bill. For starters, these sunglasses are constructed with high-end materials.

The front of the frame uses 100% titanium for durability and weight savings, while the temples are RXP polyamide for outstanding flexibility. As the collection implies, the unique selling point here is the buffer elements on the hinges. These reportedly function similarly to the suspension systems on Porsche’s cars, albeit with a more compact and seamless integration.

Porsche Design is marketing the Absorber sunglasses series for driving. Therefore, it’s outfitting both the P’8973 and P’8974 with its VISION DRIVE technology. The polarized lenses “keep bothersome reflections away and only allow beneficial light to reach the eye. This prevents the eyes from becoming fatigued, making it possible to maintain concentration for longer.”

