With the temperature gradually becoming more tolerable for wild adventures, enthusiasts hitting the trails are also on the rise. As such, we have been featuring more articles about RVs, off-road-ready toys, and everything else related to outdoor recreation. An essential item most people often overlook is footwear. So, never compromise your safety with rugged shoes like the Timp 5 BOA And Wander.

This pair of kicks is a collaboration between the Japanese outdoor fashion label and the American athletic apparel brand. The sleek silhouette alludes to the versatility it offers wearers who require protection, performance, and comfort. From the get-go, the model should appeal to fans of tonal hues.

Altra Running appropriately calls the colorway Titanium Gray. We believe the understated shade makes it easy to pair with any outfit and appear fashionable even in urban settings. Nevertheless, its bold profile directly projects what you can expect to get out of the Timp 5 BOA And Wander.

With these bad boys, trail running, hiking, and climbing are just some of the activities you can indulge in with confidence. The upper is made out of Quick-dry air mesh for superior ventilation even in intense situations. Adjust how snug it feels with precision courtesy of the BOA Fit System.

Similar to other shoes in the catalog, the toe box provides just enough room for natural movement. Another ergonomic aspect of the TIMP 5 BOA And Wander revamped Altra EGO MAX compound. Your every stride or step is cushioned by the midsole to minimize fatigue.

Meanwhile, the GaiterTrap technology keeps debris out of your shoes. Given the inherent danger that comes with the territory, the TIMP 5 BOA And Wander relies on a Vibram Megagrip outsole for exceptional traction. Slip these on and have fun!

Images courtesy of Altra Running/And Wander