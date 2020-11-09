It has been a while since Urwerk had a spot on our pages. Thus, we’re happy to see that it’s catering to our love of things in stealthy colorways. The Swiss luxury watchmaker presents the UR-220 All Black. If not for the prohibitive cost, we will snap one up in a heartbeat. This stylish timepiece touts a pitch-black coat with a matte finish that adds to its elegance.

What looks like metal is actually 81 layers of CTP carbon that has been compressed into a robust structure. Another unique feature you can find on Urwerk’s watches is the location of the crown. As for the UR-220 All Black, you can find it on the top where the lug meets the frame.

Much like the other models from the brand, the UR-220 All Black is a visual treat for owners and onlookers close enough to see it in action. As with the others that came before it, the highlight is the sophisticated satellite hours complication. Urwerk is pairing it with a retrograde minute system which is just mesmerizing in motion.

The Arabic numerals on the hour markers and the indices that run along the bottom half of the dial are in yellow with Super-LumiNova for low-light visibility. The power reserve indicators are split in two and each occupies the upper corners of the dial.

As we turn the watch over, it gives us a view of the oil change service indicator and cutouts with sapphire windows. Its case back is fashioned from black DLC-coated titanium. The Urwerk UR-220 All Black uses a UR-7.20 manual movement with a 48-hour power reserve. Completing it is a black leather strap with a titanium buckle.

Images courtesy of Urwerk