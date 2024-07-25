What’s your favorite way to brew coffee? There are countless ways to prepare the beverage but most shops typically rely on espresso machines to deliver the boldest expression many people enjoy. Those of you who agree likely own a consumer-grade model at home. However, if cost is not an issue, everyone deserves to have the Faema E61 Cult on their kitchen counter.

This bad boy is not your average model. The brand is for professionals who demand the very best equipment to extract their caffeine in a cup. In fact, as the manufacturer puts it, “heritage, historic, and trendsetter are all adjectives that go well with the Faema E61, which both inside and outside the coffee community is considered a true cult.”

For the average user, the most accessible option available apart from a standard coffee maker is a pod/capsule machine. Despite the convenience it brings to the table, the disposable single-shot containers are exactly eco-friendly. Should you consider the reusable types, it’s better to invest in an espresso machine instead.

With more than 60 years of excellence in the industry, Faema’s machines are highly sought after by the world’s best coffee shops. For the first time ever, anybody who can afford the eye-watering price of approximately $5,764 can bring the E61 Cult home. Unless they know or learn how to brew the perfect shot, then the machine becomes nothing but a showpiece.

Even at a glance, the E61 Cult exudes a premium vibe with its dazzling chrome components and light-up panel. Atop is a warming rack with a classic cup guard in transparent brown. Aside from its single-phase configuration, Faema also adds wooden elements to the lever and knobs for a distinct aesthetic profile.

Images courtesy of Faema