Rimowa’s classic anodized aluminum luggage is already a scene stealer. But add a touch of glimmer and you have one that’ll surely stand out in the airport or in the baggage counter. The selective brushing technique applied on the surface make it glimmer or give the illusion of movement. Hence its name: Cabin Optical.

The luxury brand gives more oomph to their famous model with a mesmerizing and hypnotizing new silhouette. So even when it’s just standing there by its lonesome, it appears like its shimmering. The iconic grooves are still there although it may seem like they’re constantly disappearing. The grooves create “an illusion of movement as light and perspective change.”

The optical motif is also visible in the interior where a jacquard lining features the geometric pattern woven directly into the fabric. The Cabin Optical is a limited-edition suitcase each uniquely numbered up to 2002, a number chosen for its palindromic nature. It boasts a high-end anodized aluminum shell inherent of all RIMOWA’s luggage series.

This is ideal for three or four days’ worth of travel and offers neat organization using flex dividers. It maintains the brand’s ergonomic and efficient stage-free telescopic handle for maximum comfort and smooth maneuverability. Likewise, it has kept the smooth RIMOWA Multiwheel System for guaranteed stable and effortless steering thanks to ball-bearing mounted wheels.

The RIMOWA Cabin Optical also uses TSA-approved locks for easy in and out of airport security checks. It comes in cabin size measuring 21.7″ x 15.8″ x 9.1″ and available in vibrant colors including Emerald Green, Black, Dark and Light Silver, and Titanium.

Images courtesy of RIMOWA