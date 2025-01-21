Joan Rivers’ opulent triplex residence on the Upper East Side of Manhattan looks straight out of a fairy tale. The Versailles-inspired penthouse at 1 East 62nd Street, Unit PH, described as a “masterpiece of Gilded Age grandeur,” is on the market for $28 million.

Nestled within the six-story, pre-war Spencer Condominium, the 42-foot-wide spread was originally built in 1910. It was home to the legendary comedian from 1988 until she died in 2014. Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Al Saud acquired the property for $28 million and tried to sell it for $38 million in 2021. He subsequently lowered it to its original selling price.

The French Neoclassical-style Manhattan triplex sits on the top three floors of the condominium and boasts nearly 4,700 square feet of space. Five bedrooms, six baths, and five wood-burning fireplaces spread across the property. There’s also a wood-clad library/media room. The upstairs primary suite has a corner office and luxurious bath with dual vanities and a glass-encased shower.

Meanwhile, the lower level of this Manhattan spread hosts a separate two-bedroom, two-bath guest wing which has its own kitchen, fireside, and living room. Then the modern interiors boast crystal chandeliers, Parquet de Versailles floors, ornate moldings, and 23-foot ceilings. The formal dining room even boasts 18th-century-inspired French panels. A private elevator opens to a double-height entrance gallery that flows to a large Louis XIV-inspired ballroom featuring expansive glazing.

Likewise, this Manhattan penthouse has two stone terraces that offer amazing skyline and Central Park views. An extra $21,068 monthly fee gets the new owner a full-time doorman. Zina Raslan and Carl Gambino of The Gambino Group at Compass have the listing.

Images courtesy of Compass