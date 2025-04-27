The Aether + Leica Reporter Jacket is designed with the specific needs of photographers and journalists in mind. But its stylish and versatile functionality makes it a great everyday wear for just about anyone, professional or not.

It boasts a weather-resistant, waxed cotton-nylon (65% cotton and 35% nylon) blend fabric that adjusts to ambient temperatures. It becomes softer and more breathable in warm weather. Underarm ventilation with hidden grommets offer breathability in warm temperatures.

Moreover, the Aether + Leica Reporter Jacket provides a windproof barrier in colder conditions. It uses an innovative fabric that makes it 100% impervious to wind so it effortlessly resists harsh, whipping winds.

It also offers additional protection from the rain with its DWR-coated shell that turns water into beads that fall effortlessly down so you stay dry and comfortable all day long.

Likewise, similar to leather, the Aether + Leica Reporter Jacket develops its own patina over time. It accumulates creases and marks with prolonged wear, making it unique to each user.

This jacket offers specialized carrying options that would benefit a photojournalist. Its series of highly versatile pockets can accommodate a camera, two pairs of batteries, and a tablet. It even has a hidden SD card pocket on the back of the collar to secure images.

There’s also an attached microfiber cloth for cleaning lenses and a branded, two-in-one back kangaroo pocket with magnetized top closure and zippered side closure for extra storage option. The Aether + Leica Reporter Jacket comes in a relaxed fit for freedom in mobility, making it a comfortable layer over a T-shirt or polo.

