With a name like SpeedARC Surge BOA, one would think this is a pair of sneakers for running and other athletic endeavors in urban locations. However, the fact that it’s from Merrell tells us there is more to this silhouette than meets the eye. After going through the selling points of this silhouette, you might be looking at your next pair of hiking kicks.

Yes, despite its cosmetic presentation and form factor, we have one tough shoe engineered for the trails. To be honest, the sleek and sporty aesthetic is a welcome bonus. Both the women’s and men’s model share the same colorways: Raven and White. Of course, sizing will cover a range applicable for each, respectively.

Carrying the distinction of being an ISPO Award 2024 winner, Merrell has a potential hit on its hands. The SpeedARC Surge BOA features a Matryx upper, which incorporates a combination of heavy-duty polyamide with Kevlar filaments for superior durability. We can safely say it provides a sock-like feel that’s likewise highly breathable.

In addition to its promise of comfort, the material boasts superior resistrance against scuffs and other hazards that could damage regular textiles. Instead of standard lacing closure, experience reliable convenience courtesy of the dual BOA Fit System. Make smooth and precise adjustments via the dials.

Elsewhere, we have the FloatPro+ foam and Nylon FlexPlate that make up the SpeedARC Surge BOA’s midsole unit. These deliver cushioning, energy return, and ergonomics to enhance the wearer’s performance. Take each stride and step without worry as Merrell’s Quantum Grip rubber outsole supply traction over any terrain.

