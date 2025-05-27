Generally, people perceive darker shades as more masculine. However, it’s all about personal tastes. Why should we limit ourselves when there are virtually endless chromatic combinations to play around with? Rolls-Royce recently unveiled a one-off project that showcases the Spectre. The all-electric coupe in question flaunts a Velvet Orchid exterior with a Peony Pink Coachline.

Boris Weletzky, an executive of the British marque, stated: “As the British Season begins, we’re delighted to join the celebration of floral art in Chelsea this week, a popular event in the social calendar for many of our clients. Dress codes are an inherent part of the allure for such an occasion and, like our clients, we like to hit the brief.”

If you’re wondering what the buzz is all about, Rolls-Royce’s luxury vehicle is drawing inspiration from the 2025 Chelsea Flower Show of the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS). This year’s theme is reportedly “Flowers in Fashion,” and the Spectre in Velvet Orchid/Peony Pink Coachline nails it.

The EV appears elegant against the urban landscape full of blossoms. Even the interior is adorned with blushing elements, such as on the seat piping, contrast stitching, and the “Double R” emblem on the headrests. Wooden accents on the center console and dashboard likewise convey an eco-friendly approach to bespoke coachbuilding.

Given this magnificent machine’s green credentials, it upholds the company’s plans to fully electrify its fleet in the coming years. If we can recall correctly, previous outings with a floral motif include the Daisy Cullinan and Phantom Cherry Blossom. Meanwhile, the Spectre In Velvet Orchid touts a dual-motor configuration with all-wheel drive. Lastly, its 102 kWh battery lasts up to 329 miles.

Images courtesy of Rolls-Royce