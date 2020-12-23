In our years of featuring watches, there are some we can easily name off the top of our heads. These are usually those that made a lasting impression the first time we saw them. As such, the more eye-catching and unique the timepiece, the quicker people will develop interest. Luxury watchmakers normally rely on brand recognition and the use of premium materials to make a statement. UNDONE, on the other hand, loves to thrill us by regularly releasing new models, limited editions, and charming collaborations.

The Hong Kong-based company apparently understands that consumers are always in the market for something fresh. Unlike others that take their time before expanding their collection, UNDONE is following a different timeframe. Fans of their products (including us) who are always eager for all the cool stuff will not be disappointed. With approximately 2 releases each month, that equates to around 24 new models each year.

Fun With UNDONE

While we love their exclusive tie-ins to give us great collections such as the DC Universe, Cult-X, Animated, and Far East. Among the ones that were already featured on Men’s Gear are the Batman Quantum, Space Xplorer, and Peanuts Lunar Mission. However, another aspect of UNDONE makes it an awesome option for those who want a bespoke wristwatch. You’ve probably guessed that it has something to do with customization.

It’s not like any average personalization wherein you can swap out the strap or maybe request and engraving on the case. Instead, what it offers clients are three models (Basecamp/Urban/Aqua) which they can use as blank canvases that they can tweak in so many ways. UNDONE works with artists eager to turn their creative ideas into accessories people will proudly wear on their wrists for years to come.

Crafting your watch

From a quality standpoint, the components that go into their creations use top-notch materials such as titanium, 316L steel, sapphire, and LEXAN polycarbonate, among others. Some parts are manufactured in-house, while the rest are from supply chains that also cater to renowned Swiss brands. Choose from a range of colors, textures, and patterns. Furthermore, they can even print your initials on the dial and add engravings or print pictures on the case back.

Now that you have an idea of what UNDONE can do for you, it’s time to check out the standout items from their dynamic catalog. We will be highlighting the ones that will likely have an impact even at first glance. Therefore, it will be a mix of collaborations and originals that stand out from the rest of the lineup.

UNDONE Watches You Might Like

1 Mars Mission: Planet X-Ray UNDONE is bringing two iconic characters from the Looney Tunes franchise in a pair of complementary timepieces. You have Daffy Duck and Marvin the Martian, both of which are presented to match the models’ namesake. As such, the duo can be seen with each of their half in an anatomical x-ray. Those who grew up watching the cartoons will surely want to have these in their collection. We believe it’s best that you purchase the set so you can alternate between the two depending on your mood. Specs Case Size - Excluding Crown (mm): 37

Case Thickness - Including Crystal (mm): 12.88

Case Material: 316L Stainless Steel

Lens Material: Hardened Domed K1 Crystal

Bezel Type: Fixed

Movement: Japanese TMI VK64 Mechanical-Quartz Hybrid Flyback Chronograph

Water Resistance (ATM/Meters): 5/50

Weight (Grams): 58 Check Price 2 Calavera Neón Paying homage to the Mexican tradition of celebrating “Dia de los Meurtos” with splashes of color and a festive atmosphere is the Calavera Neón. So far, this appears to be the most attention-grabbing wristwatch from the watchmaker. What immediately hooks you is the dial adorned with an image of a skull. Likewise, flip to the back to see an engraving of a skeleton playing the guitar. Furthermore, the vibrant tones come to life in the dark or when exposed to UV light. UNDONE is even cool enough to throw in a UV light keychain for free. Specs Case Size - Excluding Crown (mm): 40

Case Thickness - Including Crystal (mm): 12.7

Case Material: 316L Stainless Steel

Lens Material: Hardened Domed K1 Crystal

Bezel Type: Fixed

Movement: Japanese TMI VK64 Mechanical-Quartz Hybrid Flyback Chronograph

Water Resistance (ATM/Meters): 3/30

Weight (Grams): 46 Check Price 3 Batman Quantum: Black Edition This is another tie-in with a popular DC superhero that we would proudly wear all the time. This is perhaps the closest one would get to feel like Batman as his emblem occupies the caseback, dial, and the crown. Meanwhile, the titanium case gets a black PVD coating, which matches the black silicone strap for that stealthy vibe. As of this writing, there is an ongoing promotion wherein the first 50 buyers will receive a Batman automatic watch winder valued at $299 for free. Now seems like a great time for you to take advantage of this bundle. Who knows? you might end up purchasing UNDONE’s entire DC Universe collaborations that would please any comic book aficionado. Specs Case Size - Excluding Crown (mm): 47

Case Thickness - Including Crystal (mm): 16.25

Case Material: Grade 2 Titanium

Lens Material: Sapphire

Bezel Type: Rotating

Movement: Japanese TMI NH35A Automatic Winding Mechanism

Water Resistance (ATM/Meters): 20/200

Weight (Grams): 80 Check Price 4 Basecamp "Kyoto Ghost" Bronze If you are looking for a visually impressive wristwatch, then the Basecamp “Kyoto Ghost” Bronze might be the one. It boasts a unique California dial configuration set in a black background. The hour markers of the top half have been replaced with kanji characters instead of the usual Roman numerals. The presentation is framed within a bronze case, bezel, and crown that gives it a classy weathered look. A brown vintage leather strap completes the rustic ensemble. According to UNDONE, this model pays homage to the Buddhist ideologies regarding the three marks of existence. Specs Case Size - Excluding Crown (mm): 40

Case Thickness - Including Crystal (mm): 15

Case Material: CuSn8 Bronze

Lens Material: LEXAN Polycarbonate

Bezel Type: Rotating

Movement: Japanese TMI NH35A Automatic Winding Mechanism

Water Resistance (ATM/Meters): 10/100

Weight (Grams): 66 Check Price 5 Popeye Limited Edition "The Sailorman" Earlier, we introduced you to UNDONE’s latest collaboration that brought two beloved cartoon characters into the spotlight. Now, its time for another old-school comic strip hero to shine. The Popeye Limited Edition “The Sailorman” is a fashionable yet rugged timepiece for those who regularly love to take a dip. You have a California dial in black with Popeye at the center. Follow along as his hands tell the time. Meanwhile, the exhibition caseback features a tinted window that has an anchor with Popeye’s face printed on. A black and red colorway is the dominant theme for this timepiece. Specs Case Size - Excluding Crown (mm): 40

Case Thickness - Including Crystal (mm): 15

Case Material: 316L Stainless Steel

Lens Material: LEXAN Polycarbonate

Bezel Type: Rotating

Movement: Japanese TMI NH35A Automatic Winding Mechanism

Water Resistance (ATM/Meters): 10/100

Weight (Grams): 66 Check Price 6 Ronin What we have here is another cool take on a California dial from UNDONE. Those of you who have been following us know we have a soft spot for darker colorways, which makes the Ronin an instant hit. As with most of the watchmaker’s limited-edition collaborations, some of the hour markers have been replaced. This time, instead of 1, 2, 10, and 11, it has the Japanese phonetic lettering (Hiragana) that reads Ronin. The leather strap shows red stitching that emulates the kusazuri of a samurai’s traditional armor. Finally, the transparent section of the caseback shows a Daruma doll with a kabuto and the number 47 just below. Specs Case Size - Excluding Crown (mm): 40

Case Thickness - Including Crystal (mm): 15

Case Material: 316L Stainless Steel

Lens Material: LEXAN Polycarbonate

Bezel Type: Rotating

Movement: Japanese TMI NH35A Automatic Winding Mechanism

Water Resistance (ATM/Meters): 10/100

Weight (Grams): 66 Check Price 7 UNDONE.420 Yes, this watch model is exactly what you think it is. It is one of the many interesting ones that belong to UNDONE’s Cult-X catalog. The company says that the idea behind it started out as a proposal for an April Fools joke. After some deliberation, the team opted to release it as a light-hearted recognition of the growing acceptance towards the recreational use of cannabis in many countries. Those of you who do will love the subtle and obvious hints on its dial. The UNDONE.420 highlights the 4 o’clock in green, while the recognizable leaf occupies the 12 o’clock slot. Overall, this makes it a fun timepiece to rock daily or to give to your friends who love to puff and pass. Specs Case Size - Excluding Crown (mm): 40

Case Thickness - Including Crystal (mm): 15

Case Material: 316L Stainless Steel

Lens Material: LEXAN Polycarbonate

Bezel Type: Rotating

Movement: Japanese TMI NH35A Automatic Winding Mechanism

Water Resistance (ATM/Meters): 10/100

Weight (Grams): 66 Check Price 8 The Kryptonian Decryptor It would be unfair for UNDONE to only give some love to the Caped Crusader and not the Man of Steel. As such, it’s going the extra mile and giving Superman fans an interactive and stylish wristwatch. As implied by its name, it is designed to help the wearer decode messages writing in Kryptonian. While almost everything is in black, there are blue and red accents on the bezel, the second hand, and the crown. The Kryptonian characters are visible on the bezel with their corresponding letter of the alphabet set on the flange just above the indices. You can also find it as an engraving on the caseback of the Kryptonian Decryptor. Folks who are longtime fans of the DC Universe should seriously consider completing their collection with UNDONE’s growing lineup of superhero-themed watch collaborations. Specs Case Size - Excluding Crown (mm): 42.5

Case Thickness - Including Crystal (mm): 16

Case Material: 316L Stainless Steel

Lens Material: Sapphire Crystal

Bezel Type: Rotating

Movement: Japanese TMI NH35A Automatic Winding Mechanism

Water Resistance (ATM/Meters): 20/200

Weight (Grams): 80 Check Price

About UNDONE

Fueled by coffee, instant ramen and a strong passion for watches, over the past 5 years, we have realised our vision of streamlining conception, design and assembly under one roof; growing from a 3 man team to a 30 strong collective of techies, creatives and watch industry veterans.

We’re constantly looking for ways to revisit and revise what watches could mean to people, what a watch could mean to you. We’ve created the world’s first comprehensive watch customiser, allowing you to virtually build a watch from scratch using a carefully curated menu of components inspired by iconic designs throughout history.

To Wrap Up

UNDONE’s brilliant team of designers and open attitude towards unconventional watchmaking has brought us some of the most enjoyable timekeepers available right now. Just remember, that the majority of these are exclusive runs only. Moreover, we encourage you to regularly check out their website or subscribe to their newsletter to stay updated.