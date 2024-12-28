In a few days, all of us will be welcoming the new year with a bang. Most of us are already looking forward to great food, drinks, and company way before the clock hits midnight. Elsewhere folks in many parts of Asia are likewise gearing up for the Lunar New Year, which is on January 29, 2025. As a stylish tribute to the big day, Oris unveils the ProPilot X Year Of The Snake Limited Edition.

Unlike the rest of the world, cultures that celebrate the Lunar New Year also consider it a major consumer holiday. Affluent people tend to purchase commemorative products such as artworks, liquor, apparel, accessories, and other exclusive releases. Meanwhile, Oris actively promotes the impending arrival of reference 01 115 7759 7117-Set.

Nonetheless, it’s not the only watchmaker with something awesome in store for the year of the Wooden Snake. Until then, the ProPilot X Year Of The Snake Limited Edition might just be the first to attract potential buyers ahead of its official drop. The timepiece uses the ProPilot X Calibre 115 as the template.

It touts a 44 mm titanium case with domed, anti-reflective-treated sapphire crystals on both ends. Aviation elements abound as the bezel’s edges and exhibition case back flaunt intricate knurling to mimic a turbine in motion. Next is the stepped flange with the same elaborate notches, but in the opposing direction.

Its open-work dial is rendered in a bold green hue with a subsidiary seconds hand between 7 and 8 o’clock. A large power reserve indicator takes up space at 3 o’clock and comes with a golden snake tongue as the hand. Lastly, Oris pairs the ProPilot X Year Of The Snake Limited Edition with a titanium bracelet.

Images courtesy of Oris