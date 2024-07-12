Stoke Voltaics’ Nomad Cooking System ensures you get proper sustenance when camping, overlanding, or simply enjoying the outdoors. It offers the “next level of outdoor cooking” with a series of modern features.

One is the adjustable power setting, offering five power levels from 200W to 1000W for seamless integration with different power supplies. It is compatible with portable power stations, vehicle inverters, backyard household power, solar system, and with RVs. It also comes in a modular design for portability, comprising of a cooking reactor, a sizzling or frying pan, a bubbling or cooking pot and a detachable handle for flexible cooking options.

The Nomad Cooking System automatically adjusts the cooking settings and offers precision control using high-tech features. These include the revolutionary Cookware Recognition Technology and advanced temperature sensors to ensure a consistent cooking performance.

Enabled by high-precision sensors and thyristors, the cooking reactor automatically recognizes the sizzling-pan and bubbling-pot is active and matches them with the appropriate cooking program. The sizzling pan uses temperature sensors to modulate the use of heat and power, ensuring uninterrupted heating. Meanwhile, the bubbling pot, powered by intelligent algorithms, guarantees perfection with every bubble.

Aside from its cooking efficiency, the Nomad Cooking System also ensures a safety operation. It auto pauses and resumes when cookware is lifted and shuts off after 60 seconds if pan or pot is lifted and not returned to the cooking reactor. It automatically turns off after three minute pauses during cooking to preserve energy. The system is also heat-resistant up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit and is built with durable, aerospace-grade materials to be exceptionally robust to withstand outdoor use.

Images courtesy of Stoke Voltaics