Master knife maker Andrew Demko designed the Demko Rhino Hybrid for APOC Survival Tools with a rather uncanny silhouette. It’s unlike any knife we’ve seen featuring a bellied blade with a contrasting tip that looks like that on a pick axe. As its name entails, this is a hybrid tool that offers not just one but three functions.

APOC brings another undefinable tool to the market with this multi-purpose gear. It’s a knife, an axe, and a meat cleaver in one. It’s for the everyday huntsman, the multi-taskers, and the knife enthusiast who wants something unique in their collection.

The Demko Rhino Hybrid is crafted from a thick slab of D2 steel made extremely durable with a titanium coating. It boasts a six-inch-long, 5.5mm thick blade that does more than cut and slice. It also hacks, batons, feathers, strips, and more.

This tool can handle whatever outdoor task it gets its way and offers just the right amount of heft to handle big jobs. Yet, it’s light enough on the hands so as not to cause fatigue during use. It also features G10 handle slabs rounded into the full tang handle construction.

The Demko Rhino Hybrid has a lanyard hole for portability and also comes with a Kydex double snap belt sheath for quick access and a secure carry. Overall, it clocks in at 12 3/4″ long and weighs 1 lbs. 8 oz. This is designed to be your go-to-blade for those extraordinary situations. It’s a great tool for chopping, picking, digging and whatever else you need out in the great outdoors.

