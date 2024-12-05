When you’re finally ready to purchase a high-end timepiece, try to pick a brand with models crafted out of durable materials. For example, leather straps may look sophisticated and classy, but are easy to damage even with careful use. Metals are also prone to dents and scratches. If it were up to us, we’d pick Maurice Lacroix’s latest AIKON Automatic.

Tonal timekeeping instruments may seem safe choices due to their simple aesthetic, but we believe it is an appealing characteristic. Not all manufacturers can successfully pull off chromatic combinations that do not border on the gaudy. Nevertheless, vibrant splashes of color against darker pigments are likewise fashionable with the right attire.

The AIKON Automatic is a minimalist mechanical masterpiece rendered almost entirely out of ceramic. “Urban-inspired, contemporary aesthetics, ergonomic design and a mechanical heart, make this the ideal accompaniment to city life,” reads the official description.

It then goes on to point out the clever use of shapes and finishes for contrast. Maurice Lacroix officially lists these two as AI6008-CRM22-330-2 (black) and AI6007-CRM72-130-7 (white). The former is the larger of the two references at 42 mm x 11 mm, while the latter measures approximately 39 mm x 11mm.

Aside from the dimensions, they also vary by the sandblasted and polished surfaces, respectively. Viewable through the sapphire window of the open-work case back is the in-house ML115 self-winding caliber. The 26-jewel automatic movement has a frequency of 28,800 vph and a 38-hour power reserve.

It operates the three-hand and date functions set against a textured dial. Interestingly enough, the design is akin to that of Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak Tapisserie pattern. Maurice Lacroix pairs the AIKON Automatic with a color-matching ceramic bracelet.

Images courtesy of Maurice Lacroix