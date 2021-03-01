Among the watchmakers that we regularly feature on our pages, UNDONE is perhaps one of the most fashion-forward. To date, we love how they keep their lineup fresh with regular updates that are both fun and fantastic. This time, the company is taking another bold step and expanding its portfolio with the UNDONE LAB + Simple Union collection.

For those who have followed UNDONE’s exploits, they have collaborated with Simple Union in the past. It was a striking timekeeper based on its Basecamp platform called the 無 2 (MU2). Equally notable was the dynamic design that highlights the Japanese ideology of wabi-sabi wherein one learns to appreciate imperfections.

Aside from the bronze case and bezel with its unique California dial inspired by the Japanese art of Kintsugi, was the straps. These were fashioned out of Katazome fabric which gave it a distinct profile. Likewise, the material is the spotlight of the UNDONE LAB + Simple Union collection which makes it available for your everyday carry.

Choose from a camera strap, tote bag, cardholder, iPhone case, and AirPods case. Each features a blend of Japanese denim and Katazome fabric which makes a statement with any outfit. Moreover, for its launch, all the products in the UNDONE LAB + Simple Union collection can be yours with a substantial discount.

Choose between the four UNDONE LAB + Simple Union bundles on offer to save up to $150. Additionally, depending on what items and gadgets you have, there is a set just for you. You have the Tsūkin-sha (“The Commuter”), Shogunate, Daimyo, and Flight of the Sakura.

Images courtesy of UNDONE