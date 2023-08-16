Are you planning to do some traveling later this year? If so, have you considered which airline to book your flights with? For those of you who want to finally experience what it’s like to fly in Business or First Class, Emirates currently has something to sweeten the deal. How does a collectible collaborative amenity kit with BVLGARI sound?

You won’t find this type of deal elsewhere! As such, folks aware of this promotion should get in touch with Emirates to make arrangements ASAP! Take note this exclusive offer is available on select seasonal routes only. However, sources were quick enough to point out that long-haul flights are highly likely to hand these out to passengers who qualify for the perk.

According to the press release, the dopp kits come in a range of styles and colorways. There are eight designs in total, and each is either presented in “classic tan and black fabric, contemporary silver with lilac, or understated black with lilac highlights.” As hinted at by the official images, there is enough variety to cater to varying tastes.

Exquisite materials such as vegan leather and fabric make up the Emirates BVLGARI amenity kits. Depending on the seats you splurge on, the contents are curated accordingly. There is no doubt many affluent travelers will book repeat flights in Business or First Class just to complete the collection.

The items include a selection of fragrances. Among those listed are the BVLGARI OMNIA Amethyste Eau de Toilette, BVLGARI POUR HOMME Eau de Toilette, BVLGARI LE GEMME Desiria Eau de Parfum, and BVLGARI LE GEMME Gyan Eau de Parfum. The rest are various toiletries, foldaway brushes, and mirrors. Emirates surely knows how to spoil their Business and First Class passengers.

