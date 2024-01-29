Just like everyone else, we have a deep appreciation for luxury timepieces with sophisticated designs. However, there are instances wherein a modest dress watch adds more class to your outfit. Never underestimate minimalist aesthetics as it often equates to elegance over gaudiness. A stylish example to consider for your next accessory is the Discovery Black Velvet by Farer.

Not everybody suits up just to show off. Some do so out of professional courtesy or to abide by a dress code imposed at an event. Occasions like these call for a simple yet striking wardrobe, which can be further accented by an understated timekeeping instrument. Thankfully, the latter is not that difficult to shop for.

Farer has a sizeable lineup to choose from, but we’ve narrowed it down to the Discovery Black Velvet for a couple of reasons. Firstly, it’s not a completely blackout SKU like we usually recommend yet it’s also essential to have some contrast. The latter comes from the 36 mm x 10.4 mm 316L stainless steel case.

Second, the interplay of the polished and brushed finishes can create a mesmerizing shimmer when the light hits. Sapphire crystal protection covers both ends with an internally applied anti-reflective coating for superior visibility. A stainless steel crown is capped in solid bronze with the brand’s “A” emblem embossed on top.

The rotor and components of its Swiss-made La Joux-Perret G101 self-winding caliber can be viewed through the exhibition case back. Its 24-jewel automatic movement provides up to 68 hours when fully wound. The Discovery Black Velvet is endowed with a matte black dial adorned with polished hour markers (baton/Arabic numerals).

Ice blue X1 Super-LumiNova coats the spines of its indices as well as that of the syringe hands. The ethereal glow it generates in the dark is mesmerizing to look at. Finally, Farer ships The Discovery Black Velvet with a two-tone black/brown Granolo leather strap that uses a 316L stainless steel buckle closure.

Images courtesy of Farer