BrüMate’s Hopsulator Bott’l Cooler guarantees you don’t miss even a single drop of that cold beer even under the sweltering heat. It’s designed to keep beverages cold for longer periods and keep you hydrated while outdoors.

This is an insulated bottle sleeve that fits standard US 12 oz glass bottles or beer bottles like Heineken, Michelob Ultra, Budweiser, Miller Lite, Bud light, and Miller High Life. It uses the brand’s patented Push-Lock technology to make inserting and removing of the bottle easy sans the need to unscrew the gasket.

Plus, BrüMate’s Hopsulator Bott’l Cooler uses the brand’s BevGuard insulation so you can enjoy ice cold drinks until the last drop. It’s defined by its triple-insulated stainless steel construction that keeps bottles up to 20x colder than a standard neoprene can cooler or bottle sleeve.

Aside from providing insulation, this sleeve also protects your bottled drinks especially during transport. Likewise, unlike other sleeve, it keeps your hands dry and does not leave unsightly water marks or condensation rings on your table. Its exterior remains dry and cool so you don’t end up with wet or frozen palms from holding ice-cold beverages.

BrüMate’s Hopsulator Bott’l Cooler also has a scratch-free non-slip base so it it stays in place. The Push-Lock system likewise ensures the bottle does not slip or slide out incase you accidentally tip it over. At a height of 5.38″ and with a circumference and diameter of 9.5″ and 3″, respectively, this sleeve is just the right size to hold with just one hand. It also fits most cup holders and comes in a variety of attractive colors.

Images courtesy of BrüMate