So far, ahead of the Lunar New Year next month, we have been featuring some limited-edition releases from distillers. We have a lot more to follow, but let’s shift from spirits to style for a moment and see what’s in store for us ahead of the festivities. One of UNDONE’s latest releases for 2021 is a classy timepiece that celebrates the Year of the Ox. As the name implies, the Chinese Hour provides an interesting insight into traditional timekeeping from ancient China.

The Chinese Hour is an exclusive version of the Basecamp model for folks who want an auspicious element with their accessory. What we have here is a 40 mm 316L stainless-steel case in an elegant rose gold tone with a satin finish. The screw-down crown continues the theme with an engraving UNDONE emblem. Meanwhile, the black alligator leather strap comes with a matching pin buckle.

The bidirectional bezel is in black with baton hour markers except for the 12, 3, 6, and 9 o’clock points. On the dial beneath its LEXAN Polycarbonate lens is where you’ll find the fascinating details about the watch. You’ll find Chinese characters that group the hours into two. The larger ones in yellow represent the first half of the day, while the smaller ones in gray stand for the other.

Upon closer inspection, we can see the red hour markers in Chinese along the outer ring just above the indices. On the caseback are another four Chinese characters printed on a tinted window. UNDONE notes that these loosely translate to prosperity and the strength to face challenges head-on – just like the ox. The Chinese Hour uses a Japanese TMI NH35A automatic movement with a 41-hour power reserve. This is an exclusive run of only 188 pieces.

Images courtesy of UNDONE