If you’re frequently outdoors, never forget to bring along a pair of high-quality shades. Most people assume these are purely for fashion, but they are, in reality, both stylish and functional accessories. With summer a little over a month away, get ready to gear up appropriately for your escapades with the Summit Sunglass from AETHER.

Designed, manufactured, and assembled by hand, the brand delivers artisanal Japanese craftsmanship in a sleek explorer silhouette. Everybody knows prolonged exposure to ultraviolet radiation is never good. Hence, eyewear that can filter out these harmful rays and minimize glare is essential for every adventurer.

“The AETHER Summit Sunglass have been engineered from the ground up to lend themselves to a wide variety of off-grid applications—whether you’re spending the day on the water or summiting a 14,000-foot peak,” says the product page.

For durability without the bulk and heft, its frame uses medical-grade titanium alloy. You can find this metal on the temples. top bar, bridge, nose pads, and front. Branding appears on the temple and temple tips. Apart from the sun, strong winds with small particles can also hurt your eyes.

Therefore, the edges come with perforated side shields. Next are the 6-base curve lenses, available in hues of gray, blue, and G15 CR9 polarized. The surfaces receive oleophobic and hydrophobic coatings along with an anti-reflective treatment for the back.

Look for the engraving at the top corner of the right lens to verify authenticity and precision fabrication. Every Summit Sunglass includes a magnetic nylon case and a custom microfiber cleaning cloth. There are four color styles to choose from: Brushed Silver, Brushed Gold, Black, and Blue.

Images courtesy of AETHER