There are clothes meant to be worn during workouts and there are also those designed for recovery. David Gandy’s Wellwear Restore collection fits the latter, healing stressed or tensed muscles while looking stylishly good.

It uses mineral-infused fabric that converts body heat into far infrared light (FIR). The inner layer of the fabric absorbs heat produced after a workout, which is then reflected on the body to help soothe muscles. This helps increase blood flow that distributes oxygen, nutrients, white blood cells, and antibodies around the body. This process helps repair damage and speeds up the natural healing process of the muscles.

The fabric permanently has Wellwear Restore fixed to maintain its effectiveness even after several washes. Currently, the collection includes three styles perfect for post-workout wear or lounging. There’s a padded zip-front hoodie for comfortable warmth, as well as a choice of a funnel-neck half-zip and a hooded sweater. There’s also a lounge set comprising of a jogger pants and a T-shirt.

So how did the world-famous model come up with the idea to use FIR tech in his workout wear collection? He recalled in an interview with Robb Report that it happened following a “bench press shoulder” injury he sustained. He sought advice about alternative treatments and came across infrared therapy. “It was non-invasive and, combined with physiotherapy, it gave me fast-acting relief from the intense pain and stiffness I was experiencing,” he said.

Gandy shared that he personally also wears Wellwear Restore after his workouts. He reminded people to be mindful of their body’s recovery post workouts, saying that “the quicker you and your muscles can recover and restore, the more intensive your training can be.”

Images courtesy of David Gandy Wellwear