ATOWAK unveils its groundbreaking MANTA-X, a timepiece that fuses high horology craftsmanship with the allure of abyssal lifeforms. Pre-orders begin April 21, 2025.

ATOWAK, the avant-garde watchmaking pioneer, proudly introduces its latest creation, the MANTA-X. This timepiece redefines mechanical watchmaking with three world-first technological breakthroughs, infused with inspiration drawn from biomimicry concepts.

The Fusion of Time and the Abyss

Drawing inspiration from the manta ray’s elegance and the mysteries of the ocean, this timepiece is more than just a watch—it’s an immersive experience. Its biomimetic case design echoes the graceful contours of the manta ray’s motion while the dynamic movement of the hands reflects the ocean’s ebb and flow. Crafted to evoke both power and serenity, this creation encapsulates ATOWAK’s philosophy of blending marine charm with cutting-edge watchmaking.

The MANTA-X is a marvel of mechanical innovation, leaping boundaries with Three World-First Innovations.

World’s First 180° Hexa-Prism 3D Wandering Hour System

At the heart of the model lies ATOWAK’s groundbreaking 180° Hexa-Prism 3D Wandering Hour System—a world-first innovation that redefines time display. Building upon the traditional tetrahedral star wheel, ATOWAK has engineered a hexahedral rotating hour wheel that echoes the graceful wingbeats of a manta ray. This unique mechanism completes a 60° rotation every hour, delivering a seamless and dynamic time-telling experience. With a rapid 0.3-second flip and minimized air resistance, the system achieves remarkable efficiency while captivating the eye.

World’s First Involute Gear System in a Wandering Hour

Departing from the traditional Maltese Cross mechanism, ATOWAK introduces a revolutionary involute gear transmission system that sets a new benchmark for precision. This innovation employs a single-tooth engagement mechanism, ensuring a smooth and precisely calibrated 60° flip every hour. By synchronizing time with the effortless fluidity of natural motion, this advancement elevates both functionality and mechanical elegance.

World-First Tidal Gravitas Minute Wheel

Inspired by tidal gravitas, the ATOWAK MANTA-X orchestrates the movement of 13-minute wheels with unmatched precision. With component tolerances as tight as 0.003mm, each flip allows the minute wheel to glide effortlessly, mirroring the graceful cascade of a manta ray in a mechanical domino effect.

Integrated Composite Fiber Mortise and Tenon Structure

Building on the ATOWAK COBRA’s design, the hour wheel module now features an integrated mortise and tenon structure crafted from composite fiber materials. A single aluminum shaft secures both the hour wheel and swing arm for a minimalist, refined look. This composite approach provides the necessary elasticity to counter deformations and external instabilities, simplifying star wheel installation and ensuring overall stability.

Revolutionary Precision: The Minute Wheel Actuation System Redefining Timekeeping

Designed like a mechanical odometer, the system uses drive pins on a central dial to sequentially activate 13 peripheral minute wheels. Every 5 minutes, two adjacent wheels flip their yin-yang faces simultaneously for a precise time display. Dedicated wheel bridges secure each minute wheel, ensuring accurate alignment, reduced transmission load, and enhanced stability.

Intricate Hour Wheel Track Support Structure

The watch’s avant-garde design features a complex hour wheel module comprising over 50 precision-engineered components, creating a breathtaking mechanical aesthetic. To address the increased demands on movement performance due to this complexity, ATOWAK developed a unique Track Support Structure. This design integrates a finely crafted dial at the module’s base, supported by two robust pillars, effectively reducing movement load and minimizing friction. The outcome is a timepiece that marks each second with exceptional accuracy, exemplifying the harmonious fusion of art and engineering.

Swiss Sellita SW200 Movement Upgraded with ATOWAK Self-developed Module

MANTA-X is powered by a modified Swiss Sellita SW200 movement, enhanced with ATOWAK’s proprietary hour wheel module. This module incorporates a carbon fiber hour wheel track system, comprising over 50 components and 26 ruby bearings, ensuring ±13 seconds precision (COSC standard). Shock-absorbing carbon arms emulate the hydrodynamic flow of a manta ray, contributing to the timepiece’s refined aesthetic and mechanical efficiency.

Superior Craftsmanship

The case is expertly forged from Grade 5 titanium, a material renowned for its lightweight resilience and exceptional durability. Each case undergoes 135 meticulous machining stages to achieve the perfect balance of strength, fluidity, and elegance, just like the manta ray itself. Its double-domed sapphire crystal, with 92% transparency, offers an unobstructed view of the dynamic hexa-prism system. The ultra-thin 2.5mm sapphire glass exhibition case back reveals the movement’s rhythmic pulse. From precision ruby bearings to the fluid motion of carbon arms, every detail transforms traditional timekeeping into an artistic expression of marine elegance.

Nighttime Brilliance

MANTA-X’s Swiss Super-LumiNova coating ensures effortless readability in low-light conditions. The tidal gravitas minute discs, coated with luminescent nano-materials, come alive at night, mimicking the phosphorescent glow of deep-sea creatures.

Abyssal Aesthetic & Versatile Elegance

Available in two captivating colorways: Tidal Blue and Violet Purple, each hue radiates a unique sense of zen and mystery. Designed to seamlessly complement any occasion, this sophisticated watch enhanced with a durable yet comfortable Nylon-Leather Hybrid Strap, combines comfort with understated luxury.

Pre-Order and Availability

The ATOWAK MANTA-X will be available for pre-order starting April 21, 2025, at a price of $3,800. With only a limited number produced, each MANTA-X is a rare fusion of horological mastery and marine-inspired artistry. Due to its intricate craftsmanship and limited production, this exclusive collection will be available in a very limited quantity. The official shipping date is set for July 2025. To pre-order, please visit ATOWAK’s official website https://atowak.com/.

About ATOWAK

ATOWAK is a visionary watch brand dedicated to pushing the boundaries of mechanical engineering and design. By combining advanced technology with artistic craftsmanship, ATOWAK creates timepieces that are both functional and breathtakingly beautiful. With a focus on precision, innovation, and sustainability, ATOWAK continues to lead the way in high-end watchmaking.

Specifications

Movement: AK-07BA (Modified Sellita SW 200 + Self-Developed Modular Movement); 28,800 vibrations/hour (4Hz); 38-hour Power Reserve

Case: Grade 5 Titanium Alloy

Crystal: Scratch-Resistant Synthetic Sapphire Crystal with Dual Anti-Reflective Coating & Separated Dual Crystals

Water Resistance: 3 ATM (30 meters/100 feet)

Case Size: 49.5mm × 42mm

Case Thickness: 13mm

Minute Disc: Tidal Gravitas Minute Disc with Reversing Mechanism

Hands Material: Aerospace-Grade Aluminum Alloy & Forged Carbon Fiber

Hands Design: 180° Rotating Hexa-Prism 3D Wandering Hours Module; Swiss Super-LumiNova Luminous Coating

Strap: Hybrid Nylon & Leather

Tapered Strap: 26mm (lug) × 20mm (buckle)

Strap Length: 125mm × 80mm

Total Weight: 73.48 g (without strap) / 86.3 g (with strap)