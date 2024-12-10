Generally, men prefer comfort over style when choosing their outfits. Most of us just pick out the freshest clothes from our wardrobe, put them on, then head out. We also like to dress casually but slip on a fashionable timepiece to enhance our look. AMIDA just dropped a new contemporary model called the Digitrend, which is perfect for fans of vintage timekeeping instruments.

Available in Steel, Black, and Gold tones, the design evokes nostalgia similar to previous releases by the likes of Girard-Perregaux and Bulova. The Casquette 2.0 and Computron, respectively, completely differ from AMIDA’s take. Instead of a digital display and movement like the aforementioned duo, this sleek unit is mechanical.

The Digitrend resembles a piece of statement jewelry — particularly a bracelet. However, the crown and side-facing dial reveals what it’s all about. The satin-brushed/polished case is made out of stainless steel and measures 39.6 mm x 39 mm x 15.6 mm. Despite its unique form factor, the housing is water-resistant up to 5 atm.

From an engineering standpoint, the timepiece will make you wonder how AMIDA was able to pull off such a timekeeping system. Inside is a Soprod NEWTON P092 self-winding caliber. It features 23 jewels, a 28,800 vph (4 Hz) frequency, and a 44-hour power reserve. In lieu of a traditional three-hand complication, it uses dual discs with a jumping hour.

You can even view the rotor and escapement through the exhibition case back’s crystal window. Meanwhile, users can view the time via apertures for both hours and minutes. This is possible via a sapphire crystal prism, which reflects the Arabic numeral indices vertically. Buyers can order their Digitrend with either an Alcantara strap or a metal bracelet.

Images courtesy of AMIDA