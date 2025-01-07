LONGINES recently unveiled its commemorative Lunar New Year timepiece the Conquest Heritage Year of the Snake Edition. Limited to only 2,025 examples, it’s very likely to sell out before the official celebrations take place. No worries if we miss out, becaus the brand’s catalog also offers a tonal beauty that suits our style. Let’s learn more about the Ultra-Chron Carbon.

Completely blackout designs are our cup of tea, but the seatlthy hues of Reference: L2.839.4.52.2 is just as alluring. The Winged Hourglass says it “is inspired by the aesthetic codes and professional diving features of the 1968 model.”

Revisiting classics are not always successful, but this is one of the few exceptions. The new Ultra-Chron Carbon is presented in what appears to be a tortuga case. The construction of its housing uses carbon for the case middle and lugs, while the screw-down case back rotating bezel are titanium.

The watch measures 43 mm x 48.90 mm x 14 mm and is water-resistant up to 30 bar. You probably already know what the selling point is here. Since the patterns on the carbon case are random, each unit is virtually a one-off in the series.

Although LONGINES did not specify on the product page, the bezel insert is likely matte black ceramic. Covering the matte Anthracite dial is a double-domed sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatments on both sides.

The applied baton hour markers and hands feature Swiss Super-LumiNova lume (light blue) to enhance timekeeping visibility in the dark. At the heart of the Ultra-Chron Carbon is an in-house L836 self-winding mechanical movement with a 52-hour power reserve. LONGINES notes the automatic caliber boasts a 36,000 vph (5 Hz) frequency. Lastly, it comes with a Nylon strap and a titanium pin buckle closure.

Images courtesy of LONGINES