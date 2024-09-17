Jony Ive’s LoveFrom teamed up with Italian luxury fashion brand Moncler to design a stylish 3-in-1 jacket system for all-season wear. Aptly called LoveFrom, Moncler, it comprises of a zippered sweater, a chore coat-inspired mid-shell, and a poncho outer layer.

This collaborative product was four years in the making. A single, uncut piece of recycled nylon makes up the bulk of each layer. Then much like a kimono, the cloth gets folded to create a shape with no seams. At the heart of the system is a down-filled vest with diagonal pockets and zippers that run from the hem, along the torso, to the wrist cuff. The base connects to the different layers, including the mid-layer coat and the hooded poncho.

Modular jackets are nothing new especially in outdoor wear (Patagonia have been marketing them for years). But what sets LoveFrom Moncler apart from the others is its unique connecting mechanism. It doesn’t use Velcro straps, zippers, or just any regular buttons to effortlessly connect or separate the layers.

Instead, it uses a magnetic button called “Duo Button.” It’s like a donut, which consists of an inner button and an outer ring that the inner button snaps into via a small piston. A less powerful internal magnet inside the inner ring keeps the piston in place until exposed to the outer more powerful ring magnet.

A simple press on the center piston in the middle of the button easily detaches the different layers of LoveFrom, Monclear. Moncler CEO Remo Ruffini tells Fast Company, “When you put the shell on top, you don’t fix anything. It’s like, ‘pop pop pop!’ Then the coat is connected and ready to go.”

Images courtesy of Fast Company