There are two cultural events people look forward to in April. The first has already come and gone much to our enjoyment. The other is arriving a little over a week from now and we know folks who will be celebrating it in style. They’ll do so courtesy of two fresh and green timepieces from UNDONE: The Basecamp Cali 420 or the Reefer’s Gladness.

Between the two, the latest model from the progressive and creative minds over at UNDONE is the latter. Although we at Men’s Gear do not directly encourage the use and consumption of the legendary herb, we know how to appreciate fashion and art based on cannabis culture. These two timepieces embody it in multiple ways.

This is the model that started it all with its verdant glory from almost every angle. It sports a 316L stainless-steel case. This, along with the bezel, crown, lugs, case back, leaf hands, and pin buckle are the only ones in silver. What follows are tones of green for the bezel insert, dial, and fabric strap of the Basecamp Cali 420.

UNDONE is ready for 2021 by crafting a slightly more elegant take on the Basecamp Cali 420. It’s rehashing some of the visual elements of its predecessor. It might not be as lush as before, but it does receive a touch of class that makes it a great accessory for more formal events. It comes from the “Rollie” style stainless-steel Oyster bracelet. Also, it now features cathedral hands

Awesome Specs

Now that you know how to set the two apart, it’s time to learn about what they share. First up is the California dial with a special stand-in for the 12 o’clock hour marker. The 4 o’clock marker is in the same shade, which is likewise a clever and subtle way to highlight the relevant numbers.

Protecting the parts within the 40 mm case is a LEXAN polycarbonate lens, while the automatic movement can be viewed through the exhibition caseback Both rely on a Japanese TMI NH35A self-winding calibre from Seiko. This provides a power reserve of about 41 hours.

As always, UNDONE never ceases to impress us with its fun approach to watchmaking. The Basecamp Cali 420 and Reefer’s Gladness show they can adapt to the latest trends and show those who puff puff pass some love. Turn these into exclusive examples with the company’s comprehensive personalization options.

Images courtesy of UNDONE