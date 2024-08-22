As a professional athlete, one of the important indicators of success is not limited to your team contract, but the sponsorships from big-name sports brands. When a company like Nike forges a deal for a signature sneaker, most people claim it’s a sign that you’ve made it on top. With several iterations already in the market, this is the latest version — the Giannis Freak 6.

The Greek-Nigerian basketball player is unquestionably one of the best players out there right now. Moreover, with an NBA championship under this belt, nobody has the right to argue about his capabilities on the court. The Greek Freak’s latest silhouette is reportedly a limited-edition tribute to his late dad, who favored a particular flower.

Distinct details on this shoe are on full display on the breathable upper as Nike adorns it with images of roses. These appear as embroidery on the lateral side and as printed patterns behind a translucent fabric that spans the rest of the top. The motif appears once more on the Giannis Freak 6 tongue tag embroidery.

For a bit of textural contrast, Nike opts for synthetic leather as the overlays and lace cages. Style: FV1295-100 is presented in a Coconut Milk/Sail/University Red/Aster Pink colorway, which is surprisingly stylish. The midsole uses Cushlon 2.0 foam and features an Air Zoom unit at the forefoot.

“With mesh and a dynamic internal containment structure, the uppers support breathability and stability,” writes Nike. The Giannis Freak 6 also benefits from the new herringbone pattern of the outsole. According to the product page, this improves traction and movement. You can get these in adult or kids sizes.

Images courtesy of Nike