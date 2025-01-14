Staying warm and toasty beside the campfire during adventures out in the cold can have a lulling effect. You pretty much end up snoozing by the fire, and if you’re not wearing the proper gear, then you’re only burning yourself. Thankfully, outdoor apparel companies like Snow Peak have you covered with this fire-resistant insulated poncho.

Designed for use by the campfire, it features a water-resistant outer shell that incorporates Aramid fibers. These are the same fibers found in firefighting suits and commonly used in ballistic protection. It is strong yet lightweight and flame-resistant.

Snow Peak’s Fire Resistant Insulated Poncho offers warmth without the burning sensation as it easily shakes off stray embers. Meanwhile, polyester insulation offers added warmth and strategically placed side openings allow you to shed off some of the heat inside, should you feel that you’re starting to burn up inside and can’t breathe. Its material composition is: 95% polyester and 5% aramid with the lining and wadding also in polyester.

These side openings are also adjustable to give you the freedom to decide just how much of that cold air you want in or hot air out. Other features in this poncho include an integrated hood and a tall zippered neck for optimal coverage in the cold. You don’t want the chill running up your spine after all.

Lastly, there are multiple zippered exterior pockets for storage options. There are a couple of zippered side pockets that double as hand warmers. Snow Peak’s Fire Resistant Insulated Poncho comes in three colors including Black, Coyote Tan, and Olive. So next time you go on a wild cold outdoor adventure, you better not forget to pack this gear. Its expansive size even makes it easy to convert into a blanket.

Images courtesy of Snow Peak