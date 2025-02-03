Naming your product after highly sought-after seafood seems odd, yet MING is doing it all over again with its latest release. Dubbed the 37.09 Uni, it’s a cool follow-up to the watchmaker’s 37.09 Bluefin — another striking timepiece inspired by one of the fastest fishes in the world. The new model’s name is Japanese for sea urchin, which the design incorporates via aesthetics.

You can probably say the folks over at MING love their sushi. For this venture, the team takes visual elements from the creature in question and turns them into cosmetic details. If you’ve seen a sea urchin up close, it’s mostly dark to help blend with its surroundings. Hence, this reference arrives in a black DLC coat.

The case measures 38 mm x 12.8 mm x 44.5 mm and is fashioned from 316L stainless steel. A domed sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment on both sides for excellent visibility even under direct sunlight. A transparent window likewise finds its way to the exhibition case back. The 37.09 Uni is anything but delicate given it’s completely water-resistant up to 1,970 feet.

In other words, MING has engineered a stylish yet remarkably tough timekeeping instrument ideal for challenging escapades. Matching the understated theme is its Sellita for MING SW300.M1 self-winding caliber with skeleton bridges and rotor in an Anthracite tone. Additional circular brushed finishes further enhance the look of the components.

Meanwhile, each 37.09 Uni sports a black dial with an internal rotating diving scale bezel. As for the hour markers, MING is printing it on the rear of the top sapphire crystal. Super-LumiNova X1 lume coats these along with the hands for visibility in the dark. Lastly, the watch includes an FKM rubber strap with an adjustable flying blade tuck buckle closure.

Images courtesy of MING