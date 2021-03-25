A while back, we told you about a stylish and exciting label founded by Michael Young called UNDONE. In fact, the pieces we have featured in the past usually push the boundaries of what’s fashionable and functional. Another aspect of the label that keeps us hooked is their never-ending pursuit for awesome tie-ins on top of their comprehensive personalization options. Their latest venture revisits one of the most beloved classic cartoon franchises with the Popeye & Friends Collector’s Boxset Edition.

Some of you might recall that a little while back UNDONE gave us the Popeye Limited Edition “The Sailorman” timepiece. Meanwhile, there was also the Popeye Limited Edition El Capitan which was a great alternative for those who preferred the feel of metal with its stainless-steel bracelet. Of course, all 300 examples of each variant quickly sold out (likely snapped up by eager fans of the Spinach-fueled sailor).

A Welcome Return

Given its popularity, the watchmaker was surely considering another run to give those who missed out a chance. However, instead of a reissue – which some brands do – UNDONE opted for something vintage animation enthusiasts would go crazy over. The Popeye & Friends Collector’s Boxset Edition not only directs the spotlight on its namesake but also completes the long-running love triangle.

How you ask? Well, UNDONE is finally adding another two highly-collectible models to represent Popeye’s main squeeze and bitter rival. Longtime aficionados of the syndicated series will love the inclusion of Olive Oyl and Brutus in the set. The Popeye & Friends Collector’s Boxset Edition comes in an exclusive box adorned with the show’s protagonist.

Pop the cover off and inside you’ll find a high-quality print of each of the three artworks of Popeye, Olive, and Brutus set in an aluminum frame. The fun continues as UNDONE puts three transparent spinach cans with each respective watch unique to the Popeye & Friends Collector’s Boxset Edition inside. If you’re wondering, the units are hidden within the colored confetti.

Popeye & Friends collector’s boxset edition

1 UNDONE x Popeye & Friends "Destro" Popeye Collector's Boxset Edition Although the Boxset Edition of the “Destro” Popeye shares a lot of similarities with the regular version, one has to look closely to see that the bezel matches the case. instead of the printed indices with lume set on a dark navy blue background, it has raised bronze markings. It might have sacrificed additional low-light visibility but this means the bezel, along with the case and crown, will develop a patina over time. The weathered look will give the watch more character. A lighter shade of navy blue is used for the dial which also features Popeye in his iconic ensemble. His hands point out the minutes and hours while a red second hand adds some contrast. For those who are still new when it comes to watchmaking terms, the “Destro” Popeye is called as such courtesy of the placement of its screw-down crown. Instead of regular configurations that have it on the 3 o’clock side, you’ll find it beside the 9 o’clock marker. This setup favors left-handed individuals who normally wear watches on their right wrist. Nevertheless, you can still strap it to your left which keeps the crown away from your wrist. Flip it over to view the movement through the transparent section of its 316L stainless-steel caseback. You’ll also find the Popeye script printed on it along with the watch’s number in the series. The “Destro” Popeye is paired with a navy blue fabric/leather strap with a bronze pin buckle. Specs Case Size - Excluding Crown (mm): 40

Case Thickness - Including Crystal (mm): 15

Case Material: CuSn8 Bronze

Lens Material: LEXAN Polycarbonate

Bezel Type: Rotating

Movement: Japanese TMI NH35A Automatic Winding Mechanism

Water Resistance (ATM/Meters): 10/100

Weight (Grams): 66 Check Price 2 UNDONE x Popeye & Friends 34 Olive Collector's Boxset Edition Although this outing is the fourth yet unique iteration of a Popeye character watch from UNDONE, it marks the first appearance of Olive Oyl. Everyone’s favorite spinach-eating sailor needs some company and the 34 Olive Boxset Edition is just the thing fans need. While it is marketed as a ladies watch, nobody will likely tell you not to wear it. As long as the leather strap fits your wrist, go for it! A quick comparison with the regular 34 Olive shows us that there are striking differences between the two. The 316L stainless steel case flaunts a rose gold PVD coating that extends all the way to the exhibition caseback. Much like the “Destro” Popeye Boxset Edition, the Olive Oyl script and serial number are likewise there. Next is the crown, which, unlike the standard version, has a blue sapphire inlay. The lustre of the mother of pearl dial allows the printed image of Olive to shine. It’s clear that she’s madly in love with Popeye as dictated by the hearts around her. To match the ladylike theme of the 34 Olive Boxset Edition are the Breguet numerals for the hour markers.Then there’s the black leather strap with matching rose gold pin buckle. Specs Case Size - Excluding Crown (mm): 34

Case Thickness - Including Crystal (mm): 11

Case Material: 316L Stainless Steel

Lens Material: Hardened Domed K1 Crystal

Bezel Type: Fixed

Movement: Japanese VH61 Quartz with Sweep Second Hand, Date, and 24hr Display

Water Resistance (ATM/Meters): 3/30

Weight (Grams): N/A Check Price 3 UNDONE x Popeye & Friends Aqua Brutus Collector's Boxset Edition Completing the trio in the collection is Popeye’s toughest enemy. Thus, it’s only fitting that UNDONE is crafting his timepiece with tougher materials. It arrives in a chunky 316L stainless steel case with a blue PVD coating that adds another layer of durability. Next up is the metal bezel in black with a black zirconium dioxide (ZrO2) ceramic bezel insert. Owners will have a hard time (pun intended) scratching this from normal usage alone. Channeling the two-tone presentation of Brutus’ rival, the caseback is in black as well. Meanwhile, the sapphire crystals on both sides should keep visibility in tip-top shape. Now, what makes the Aqua Brutus Boxset Edition stand out from the default trim is the red Cerakote crown. Once more, UNDONE is emphasizing this divers watch’s rugged nature. It features a half-transparent dial with Brutus and his menacing scowl smack in the middle. This makes the date ring and other mechanical assets within visible. Still, a dedicated date window at the 3 o’clock mark will help you keep track of the day. The Aqua Brutus Boxset Edition ships with a robust rubber strap with a black pin buckle. Along with the “Destro” Popeye Boxset Edition, it runs on a reliable Japanese TMI NH35A automatic calibre. Specs Case Size - Excluding Crown (mm): 43

Case Thickness - Including Crystal (mm): 16.5

Case Material: 316L Stainless Steel

Lens Material: Sapphire Crystal

Bezel Type: Rotating

Movement: Japanese TMI NH35A Automatic Winding Mechanism

Water Resistance (ATM/Meters): 20/200

Weight (Grams): 118 Check Price

To Wrap Up

Having watched several of the syndicated series when we were kids takes us on a nostalgia trip. All of the items within the Popeye & Friends collector’s boxset edition are serialized from 1 to 50. Most of which will likely be spoken for soon if you don’t grab one now. If for some reason you miss out, UNDONE is still offering the standard editions of each of the three watches, which we will be featuring in detail soon.

Purchase it now form UNDONE

