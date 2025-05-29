Late last year, Nike and LEGO confirmed a multi-year partnership. Both companies plan to release “a series of co-branded products, content and experiences” in 2025. This announcement surely generated a lot of hype for both. Unfortunately, the radio silence since early this year deflated all expectations. Even the unveiling of the limited-edition Air Max Dn “Tour Yellow” has issues.

For now, it looks like the sneakers are only available in sizes for kids. With no word of adult sizing even from insiders, it seems the collaboration is off to a rough start. For comparison, the Danish toymaker’s short stint with Adidas delivered cool renditions of the Superstar, ZX 8000, and Ultraboost DNA. Along with other apparel, these were reportedly a smash hit.

Despite these gripes, the LEGO x Nike Air Max Dn “Tour Yellow” will still sell like hotcakes. Brand recognition alone is more than enough for collectors to snap up these kicks when they drop in a couple of months. The shoes retain the familiar silhouette, save for the breathable upper, which is adorned with the plastic brick studs.

Another distinctive element comes from the padded mesh tongue. Instead of the Nike script or Swoosh emblem, the tag flaunts the iconic LEGO text in white against a red background. Elsewhere, the heel features a hybrid LEGO brick and Swoosh logo, while the Air units flaunt special graphics.

The LEGO x Nike Air Max Dn “Tour Yellow” is a tonal affair and will ship in special packaging. Although there are decorative elements that resemble LEGO studs, the sneakers are not compatible with standard LEGO bricks.

Images courtesy of Nike/LEGO