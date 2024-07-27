Rarely will you find clothes made from steel, well because, it is hard. It’s uncommon to find it used in shirts or other everyday clothes unless you’re building a body armor. Vollebak, on the other hand, found a way to incorporate this metal in one of its collection of futuristic apparel, and it’s aptly called the Steel Blazer.

It took four years of R&D to ensure the corrosion resistant stainless steel used in this jacket is comfortable to wear. This is a two-layered jacket reinforced with 24% stainless steel for strength. Meanwhile, the remaining 76% is polyamide to give the jacket its elasticity without losing its shape overtime.

Vollebak also ensured the Steel Blazer is lightweight and soft. Similar to the Full Metal Jacket, which we previously featured, it doesn’t feel like you’re wearing metal at all. That’s because of its soft and breathable inner lining made with 60% cotton and 40% polyamide.

It feels soft inside while the outside slightly has a grainy feel because of the steel fibers. These fibers give the jacket its unique appearance, which like leather, ages gracefully with time. It develops unique crease patterns in high-pressure areas like the sleeves. The shoulder part even resembles overlaid steel plates. When hit with light, it appears to warp and shift giving it its futuristic silhouette.

Moreover, its versatile collar lets you wear the Vollebak Steel Blaze two ways. Either like a normal blazer with the collar fastened to any of the lower three center buttons with the lapels folded down. You can also button up to the neck with the collar pointed up by fastening it to the two extra buttons hidden behind the lapels. This jacket has three front patch pockets and an internal chest pocket to store your EDC essentials.

Images courtesy of Vollebak