The Under Armour HOVR Summit Fat Tire is built for all-terrain use. It is ideal for both running and outdoor wear.

This footwear uses the brand’s HOVR technology to provide “zero gravity feel” needed during running, hiking, trekking, and more. The 360-degrees foam eliminates impact and provides great energy return. A dynamic compression mesh energy-web molds the foam to give back the energy you put in. A Michelin bottom redesigned with carved nodes as inspired by mountain bike tires adds bounce and traction. This ensures an unmatched grip on any terrain.

Meanwhile, an open-hole sock-like neoprene tongue design adds ventilation for superior comfort. The Under Armour HOVR Summit Fat Tire uses a bungee lacing system for quick and easy adjustments and an all-around locked-in fit. A toggle cord cinch provides easy entry and exit.

“Samurais have this thing called the agemaki knot. If you look at the different armour that they have, their panels are connected by rope and decorative elements, like the agemaki knot,” Under Armour’s Sr. Footwear Design Manager Yurri Mial explained of the lacing system.

“It was fascinating to see how they were both ornate, yet functional at the same time. They held the armour together but they were also symbols, used to represent things like prosperity and family.”

Moreover, the Under Armour HOVR Summit Fat Tire is lightweight and uses breathable synthetic and textile uppers. Underneath the lacing system is a protective ripstop upper layer. This footwear boasts street style design backed with rugged construction for a comfortable and durable pair that can take you from street to summit.